The month of May, as the sexperts among us may know, is Masturbation Month—a month that highlights the importance of self-pleasure as an act of self-care and self-love. And while masturbation can be accomplished in a number of healthy ways—such as using your hands or grinding—it can be made much easier with a high-quality sex toy. Furthermore, sex toys can introduce users to a huge gamut of unique sensations, such as vibrations, rumbles, suction, and air-pulsing, that can be difficult to replicate with one's hand. Worldwide sex toy retailer Lovehoney (opens in new tab) is one of my favorite go-to spots for discovering new vibrators, dildos, lingerie, and more, and this Masturbation Month, I'm in luck: The brand is hosting a series of sales, the latest of which takes 40 percent off select Lovehoney favorites.

If you're new to sex toys, this sale is a great opportunity to explore some of the best toys for beginners, as well as top-rated rabbit vibrators, bullet vibrators, sex toys for couples, and more.

(opens in new tab) Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator $99 $60 | Lovehoney (opens in new tab) This completely waterproof toy has gained fame since its inception for its Pleasure Air technology and suction-like effect, which mimic the sensation of receiving oral sex. It has six different levels of intensity for a slow, comfortable build-up, as well as a 240 minute battery life.

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Deluxe Extra Powerful Rechargeable Wand Massager $150 $90 | Lovehoney (opens in new tab) Wand vibrators are among the most popular types of vibrators on the market because of the powerful external stimulation they can bring the clitoris. This model has a battery life of 180 minutes and a flexible silicone head for increased comfort.

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Indulge G-Spot and Clitoral Suction Stimulator $70 $42 | Lovehoney (opens in new tab) This rabbit vibrator is flexible, adjustable, and ideal for simultaneous stimulation of the clitoris and g-spot. It boasts seven suction speeds and ten vibration modes, including seven distinct patterns and three levels of increasing intensity.

(opens in new tab) Desire Luxury Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator $100 $60 | Lovehoney (opens in new tab) Another knockout rabbit vibrator option, this ultra-quiet toy has eight vibration patterns, including both gentle waves and intense undulating pulses, in addition to twelve levels of intensity.

(opens in new tab) Mantric Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator $70 $42 | Lovehoney (opens in new tab) For those who prefer external stimulation dispersed around the clitoris and vulva rather than pinpointed on the clitoris, this vibrator is just the ticket. It has seven adjustable vibration settings, and it's whisper-quiet, too.

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Hop Star Remote Control Suction-Cup Rabbit Vibrator $70 $42 | Lovehoney (opens in new tab) This toy is excellent for those who love both deep penetration and clitoral stimulation. It has ten vibration settings, a suction cup base, and can be controlled via remote control, making it perfect for both partnered and easy solo play.