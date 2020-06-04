The Most Comfortable Flats To Wear Anywhere
With these chic and comfy options, you'll be unstoppable.
By Julia Gall , Marina Liao published
"Comfortable flats" may sound a little redundant—but just like feet, not every flat is exactly the same. Flats are held to pretty high standards, after all: As a shoe that needs to be super walkable as well as work and party appropriate, flats can't always get away with comfort the same way a sneaker can. And you probably don't want to wear a sneaker to an important business meeting or on date night. However, an uncomfortable flat can pinch toes, rub or fall flat (ha!) when it comes to arch support. An uncomfortable flat really contradicts its purpose, but not these pairs! We rounded up our top comfortable flats in all categories to make sure you're supported in any situation. From ballet flats to sandals to oxfords, click through to find the ones that will carry you here, there and everywhere. Let's try to see your favorite sneakers do that!
Tod's The Driving Loafers
Tod’s Gommino loafer is one of the most classic loafer styles out there. The brand has perfected this style over decades to make it nearly break-in free.
Sperry The Boat Shoe
Summer shoes shouldn’t be limited to sandals—not when a boat shoe with black-on-black detailing looks this sharp. Sperry, the authority on boat shoes, has built-in shock-absorbing heel cups to ensure these feel as functional as possible.
Miu Miu The Woven Slipper
Reminiscent to a hand-knit crochet slipper you might have received for Christmas (thanks Grandma), these are actually super fluffy and cloud-like in leather.
Cole Haan The Espadrille
Espadrilles have pretty flat soles, which can be tricky if you have a high arch. This Cole Haan pair come with their Cloudfeel technology and a very subtle build-in wedge, making these the most comfortable version of this style.
The Office of Angela Scott The Oxford
The Office of Angela Scott is a new go-to for innovative takes on menswear classics like oxfords and brogues. This pair boasts a cork midsole that shapes to your feet so the shoes are working with you, rather than against.
Dansko The Clog
Somehow, both fashion stylists and nurses can agree: This is the ultimate shoe for all day on your feet. Try with a legging and a chunky cardigan or with a floral maxi to make it less about the shoe and more about a '90s vibe.
Teva The Sporty Sandal
Teva's have made a huge comeback and offer more style than ever before. The heavy tread of these sandals are similar to the support a sneaker provides. This monochrome baby pink is super sweet with a girly slip dress in the summer.
Birdies The Mule
Birdies has grown in popularity for being a slipper that doesn’t look like a slipper. This mule has boudoir vibes, but can be just as chic with jeans and a leather jacket on Saturday night.
Naturalizer The Penny Loafer
Naturalizer is an old standby for comfortable shoes and this loafer in a crisp white, equipped with their signature contour technology, will be a no-brainer for summer.
Vionic The Slingback
Vionic does a great job with making shoes that your feet need and your heart wants. These python print slingbacks are chic for work and you'll find yourself grabbing them for weekend strolls as well – they’re just that comfortable.
The Mary Jane
Rothy’s has gained a cult following for its sustainable, not to mention washable (!), flats made from repurposed water bottles. The Mary Jane style has the same “no breaking in necessary” construction, plus it secures the top of your foot with a stretchy bow for extra support and cute factor.
Marion Parke Must Have Flats
Marion Parke, a podiatric surgeon turned luxury footwear designer, knows a thing or two about foot comfort. All of her shoes are made with this in mind, but with excellent-looking design. These sleek flats can easily replace any work pumps you’d normally grab first.
Margaux The Demi
A classic ballet flat literally goes with everything—ask any chic French girl. Each Margaux flat comes with 5mm of padding but also offers made-to-measure service if you need more specific sizing accommodations.
Julia Gall is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion, as well as styling tips, wardrobe upkeep and sustainability.
