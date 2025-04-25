Flat Shoes Can Be Cool—These 40 Trendy Pairs at Nordstrom Prove It

Comfort rules.

Women styling jelly sandals, slipper mules; and fisherman sandals
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Steve Madden; G.H Bass)
Jump to category:
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

As a five-foot-two fashion girl, I have a soft spot for the heels in my collection. But constant foot pain is causing me to ditch them for some chic flat summer shoes. I said what I said—flat shoes can be chic, and I found eight styles that you can shop at Nordstrom to prove my point.

I usually rely on Nordstrom's sneaker selection to suit my shoe style, but the retailer has a ton of styles I want to test out this summer. My favorites include fisherman sandals that will replace my strappy styles, controversial yet cool flip-flops, oh-so-comfortable mules, and some retro sneakers that align with the year's biggest trends. But don't just take my word for it. I found style inspiration from the streets of Copenhagen, New York, and London that you can emulate this season.

Keep scrolling to shop the best (and cutest) flat shoe styles I'm shopping right now at Nordstrom. Here's to staying on trend, with no discomfort required.

Jelly Shoes

woman wearing red jelly sandals, brown cargo shorts, a red jacket, and a white tank top.

Jelly flats are everywhere right now, including on the streets of London.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I have some news: The controversial early-aughts shoe trend you once loved—the jelly sandal—is back for 2025. You can find the classic netted options or choose modernized jelly mules from Vince. Either way, the waterproof options on this list are officially wearable for summer.

Steve Madden, Gyzmo Perforated Jelly Flat
Steve Madden
Gyzmo Perforated Jelly Flats

This pretty pink pair is so cute.

Mellow Mary Jane Jelly Mule
Tory Burch
Mellow Mary Jane Jelly Mules

We know Tory Burch already knows her way around a great pair of flats, and this pair is proof.

Barcelona Jelly Cage Mule
Vince
Barcelona Jelly Cage Mules

Everyone I know who has bought these Vince flats loves them.

Harper Mary Jane Jelly Flat
Melissa
Harper Mary Jane Jelly Flats

It's high time Mary Jane-style flats got the jelly treatment.

Marlow Jelly Ballet Flat
Coconuts by Matisse
Marlow Jelly Ballet Flats

If you love the caged-shoe look, consider this style from Coconuts by Matisse.

Flip-Flops

woman wearing a white dress and a pair of white flip-flops.

Flip-flops were popular at Copenhagen fashion week.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Heeled flip-flops are trending according to Hailey Bieber, but let's not forget about the original styles. Elizabeth Olsen just wore a leather pair from The Row, but you can also find affordable options at Nordstrom.

Maya Buckle Platform Flip Flop
Frye
Maya Buckle Platform Flip Flops

The buckle trend gets a summery update on these Frye sandals.

Grommet Flip Flop
MANGO
Grommet Flip Flops

The grommets on this pair make them look instantly cooler.

Slim Square Flip Flop
Havaianas
Slim Square Flip Flops

You can't beat the classics!

The Boyfriend Leather Flip Flop
TKEES
The Boyfriend Leather Flip Flops

TKEES is known for its range of comfortable sandals, so I have my eye on this pair.

Linques Flip Flop
Jeffrey Campbell
Linques Flip Flops

How cool is the gold detail on this style?

Slipper Mules

woman wearing white socks, black mules, and a suit jacket in new york city.

Slipper-style mules are the most comfortable summer shoe trend, as seen in New York City.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I'm convinced this is the most comfortable shoe trend on this list. Slipper-like mules made from leather or suede are easy to style and make your outfit look instantly elevated with minimal effort.

Venice Flat Mule and Pouch Kit
Larroudé
Venice Flat Mules

The leopard print on this style makes them feel so elevated.

Flat Mule
MANGO
Flat Mules

These are the perfect commuter shoes.

Carla Mule
27 EDIT Naturalizer
Carla Mules

Sam Edelman is known for its comfortable range of flats, so I have my sights set on this style.

Hatton Mule
Kurt Geiger London
Hatton Mules

These have a borrowed-from-the-boys feel.

Liza Pointed Toe Mule
Splendid
Liza Pointed Toe Mules

These feel like the cool-girl version of a smoking slipper.

Mesh Flats

woman wearing white mesh flats, a black skirt, and a blue off-the-shoulder top.

Mesh flats are the carry-over trend from summer 2024 that I can get behind.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Mesh flats are the chic sandal alternative that fashion girls have co-signed for another season. The trend has officially carried over from 2024, but I'm not mad about it.

Mesh Ballerina Flat
MANGO
Mesh Ballerina Flats

I love this cherry red hue.

Landon Soft Ballet Flat
Loeffler Randall
Landon Soft Ballet Flats

This pair offers a subtle way to incorporate a print into your look.

Cosme Mary Jane Flat
Madewell
Cosme Mary Jane Flats

Swap your white heels for this pair of white flats.

Neon Moon Mesh Flat
Seychelles
Neon Moon Mesh Flats

These are for the basics-obsessed crowd.

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flats

Who knew Reformation made such cute shoes?

Fisherman Sandals

woman wearing fisherman sandals in london.

Fisherman sandals are the grandpa-core version of your regular summer sandals.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

One swipe on any social media platform will tell you that the nautical aesthetic is here to stay. Case in point: the fisherman sandals are the coolest sandal trend around. The grandpa-core look is perfect for those who want a breathable summer shoe option, but aren't looking for a traditional open-toed style.

Reverie Fisherman Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Reverie Fisherman Sandals

The thicker straps on this style feel retro.

Fisherman Sandal
G.H.BASS
Fisherman Sandals

You probably already love G.H. Bass's loafers, but I urge you to consider the label's sandals selection, too.

The Milano Fisherman Sandal
Madewell
The Milano Fisherman Sandals

These have a more slender profile compared to other options on this list.

Ellis Fisherman Sandal
Vagabond Shoemakers
Ellis Fisherman Sandals

These feel so classic.

Dana Fisherman Sandal
Camper
Dana Fisherman Sandal

I feel like my dad would have worn these in the '90s.

Glove Flats

woman wearing black flats and a white dress in New york city.

Glove flats are the chic alternative to classic ballet flats.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The classic black ballet flat got a very 2025 upgrade. Meet the glove flat, a traditional-ish style with a higher vamp. They're perfect if you're very anti-open-toed shoes in the summer.

Right Nina Ballet Flat
Camper
Right Nina Ballet Flat

Don't overlook these flats from Camper.

Fathom Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Fathom Flats

These almond-shaped flats are so chic.

Scarlet Pointed Toe Flat
Nordstrom
Scarlet Pointed Toe Flats (Were $80)

Pointed-toe variations never go out of style.

Kasey Flat
Sam Edelman
Kasey Flats

These Sam Edelman flats are top-rated for comfort.

Bianca Ballet Flat
Tony Bianco
Bianca Ballet Flats

You can shop these Tony Bianco flats in two neutral colors, but I prefer the black.

Retro Sneakers

woman wearing red sneakers, pink dress, and a black bag in New York

Red retro sneakers are the perfect complement to your summer outfits.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Retro sneakers are the slender sneaker trend that I can get behind. I know, because I own several of the trending styles below. The trend is defined by design callbacks, from luxe suede details to '80s-inspired silhouettes (as is the case with the Vans Super Lowpro sneakers below).

Super Lowpro Sneaker
Vans
Super Lowpro Sneakers

I own (and love) these Vans sneakers.

Adidas Country sneaker
adidas
Country Low Top Sneakers

These are some of the best Adidas sneakers in my book.

Speedcat Og Sneaker
PUMA
Speedcat Og Sneaker

If Rihanna loves these Puma sneakers, then so do I.

Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneaker
adidas
Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneaker

How cute are these pink sneakers?

Taekwondo Sneaker
adidas
Taekwondo Sneakers

The Adidas Taekwondo is the ultra-slender sneaker that has taken the fashion set by storm.

Boat Shoes

woman wearing a red mini dress and brown boat shoes in Copenhagen

Boat shoes are preppy *and* cool.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Boat shoes are not just for middle-aged golf dads. Fashion girls were quick to adopt the look, with brands like Aritzia hopping on the trend with a collaboration with Sperry. If you missed out on the quick-to-sell-out style, consider the ones on this list

Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoe
Sperry
Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoes

Style this dark brown pair with all of your preppy outfits.

The Boat Shoe
Rothy's
The Boat Shoes

Rothy's shoes are editor-adored for a reason.

Sail Boat Shoe
ALDO
Sail Boat Shoes

If you want to try the boat shoe trend without spending more than $100, try this Aldo pair.

COACH, Sculpted C Boat Shoes

COACH
Sculpted C Boat Shoes

If you own several Coach bags, it might be time to expand your collection with a pair of shoes.

BLACK SUEDE STUDIO, Davy Boat Shoe
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Davy Boat Shoes

I didn't know boat shoes could look this cool.

TOPICS
Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸