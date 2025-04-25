As a five-foot-two fashion girl, I have a soft spot for the heels in my collection. But constant foot pain is causing me to ditch them for some chic flat summer shoes. I said what I said—flat shoes can be chic, and I found eight styles that you can shop at Nordstrom to prove my point.

I usually rely on Nordstrom's sneaker selection to suit my shoe style, but the retailer has a ton of styles I want to test out this summer. My favorites include fisherman sandals that will replace my strappy styles, controversial yet cool flip-flops, oh-so-comfortable mules, and some retro sneakers that align with the year's biggest trends. But don't just take my word for it. I found style inspiration from the streets of Copenhagen, New York, and London that you can emulate this season.

Keep scrolling to shop the best (and cutest) flat shoe styles I'm shopping right now at Nordstrom. Here's to staying on trend, with no discomfort required.

The Best Summer Shoe Trends at Nordstrom:

Jelly Shoes

Jelly flats are everywhere right now, including on the streets of London. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I have some news: The controversial early-aughts shoe trend you once loved—the jelly sandal—is back for 2025. You can find the classic netted options or choose modernized jelly mules from Vince. Either way, the waterproof options on this list are officially wearable for summer.

Steve Madden Gyzmo Perforated Jelly Flats $50 at Nordstrom This pretty pink pair is so cute.

Tory Burch Mellow Mary Jane Jelly Mules $198 at Nordstrom We know Tory Burch already knows her way around a great pair of flats, and this pair is proof.

Vince Barcelona Jelly Cage Mules $198 at Nordstrom Everyone I know who has bought these Vince flats loves them.

Coconuts by Matisse Marlow Jelly Ballet Flats $40 at Nordstrom If you love the caged-shoe look, consider this style from Coconuts by Matisse.

Flip-Flops

Flip-flops were popular at Copenhagen fashion week. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Heeled flip-flops are trending according to Hailey Bieber, but let's not forget about the original styles. Elizabeth Olsen just wore a leather pair from The Row, but you can also find affordable options at Nordstrom.

Frye Maya Buckle Platform Flip Flops $98 at Nordstrom The buckle trend gets a summery update on these Frye sandals.

MANGO Grommet Flip Flops $100 at Nordstrom The grommets on this pair make them look instantly cooler.

Havaianas Slim Square Flip Flops $34 at Nordstrom You can't beat the classics!

TKEES The Boyfriend Leather Flip Flops $70 at Nordstrom TKEES is known for its range of comfortable sandals, so I have my eye on this pair.

Jeffrey Campbell Linques Flip Flops $50 at Nordstrom How cool is the gold detail on this style?

Slipper Mules

Slipper-style mules are the most comfortable summer shoe trend, as seen in New York City. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I'm convinced this is the most comfortable shoe trend on this list. Slipper-like mules made from leather or suede are easy to style and make your outfit look instantly elevated with minimal effort.

Larroudé Venice Flat Mules $315 at Nordstrom The leopard print on this style makes them feel so elevated.

MANGO Flat Mules $90 at Nordstrom These are the perfect commuter shoes.

27 EDIT Naturalizer Carla Mules $110 at Nordstrom Sam Edelman is known for its comfortable range of flats, so I have my sights set on this style.

Kurt Geiger London Hatton Mules $165 at Nordstrom These have a borrowed-from-the-boys feel.

Splendid Liza Pointed Toe Mules $109 at Nordstrom These feel like the cool-girl version of a smoking slipper.

Mesh Flats

Mesh flats are the carry-over trend from summer 2024 that I can get behind. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Mesh flats are the chic sandal alternative that fashion girls have co-signed for another season. The trend has officially carried over from 2024, but I'm not mad about it.

MANGO Mesh Ballerina Flats $69.99 at Nordstrom I love this cherry red hue.

Loeffler Randall Landon Soft Ballet Flats $250 at Nordstrom This pair offers a subtle way to incorporate a print into your look.

Madewell Cosme Mary Jane Flats $110 at Nordstrom Swap your white heels for this pair of white flats.

Seychelles Neon Moon Mesh Flats $109 at Nordstrom These are for the basics-obsessed crowd.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flats $268 at Nordstrom Who knew Reformation made such cute shoes?

Fisherman Sandals

Fisherman sandals are the grandpa-core version of your regular summer sandals. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

One swipe on any social media platform will tell you that the nautical aesthetic is here to stay. Case in point: the fisherman sandals are the coolest sandal trend around. The grandpa-core look is perfect for those who want a breathable summer shoe option, but aren't looking for a traditional open-toed style.

Jeffrey Campbell Reverie Fisherman Sandals $100 at Nordstrom The thicker straps on this style feel retro.

G.H.BASS Fisherman Sandals $165 at Nordstrom You probably already love G.H. Bass's loafers, but I urge you to consider the label's sandals selection, too.

Madewell The Milano Fisherman Sandals $128 at Nordstrom These have a more slender profile compared to other options on this list.

Vagabond Shoemakers Ellis Fisherman Sandals $175 at Nordstrom These feel so classic.

Camper Dana Fisherman Sandal $170 at Nordstrom I feel like my dad would have worn these in the '90s.

Glove Flats

Glove flats are the chic alternative to classic ballet flats. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The classic black ballet flat got a very 2025 upgrade. Meet the glove flat, a traditional-ish style with a higher vamp. They're perfect if you're very anti-open-toed shoes in the summer.

Camper Right Nina Ballet Flat $165 at Nordstrom Don't overlook these flats from Camper.

Jeffrey Campbell Fathom Flats $130 at Nordstrom These almond-shaped flats are so chic.

Nordstrom Scarlet Pointed Toe Flats (Were $80) $48 at Nordstrom Pointed-toe variations never go out of style.

Sam Edelman Kasey Flats $140 at Nordstrom These Sam Edelman flats are top-rated for comfort.

Tony Bianco Bianca Ballet Flats $155 at Nordstrom You can shop these Tony Bianco flats in two neutral colors, but I prefer the black.

Retro Sneakers

Red retro sneakers are the perfect complement to your summer outfits. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Retro sneakers are the slender sneaker trend that I can get behind. I know, because I own several of the trending styles below. The trend is defined by design callbacks, from luxe suede details to '80s-inspired silhouettes (as is the case with the Vans Super Lowpro sneakers below).

adidas Country Low Top Sneakers $90 at Nordstrom These are some of the best Adidas sneakers in my book.

adidas Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneaker $90 at Nordstrom How cute are these pink sneakers?

adidas Taekwondo Sneakers $90 at Nordstrom The Adidas Taekwondo is the ultra-slender sneaker that has taken the fashion set by storm.

Boat Shoes

Boat shoes are preppy *and* cool. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Boat shoes are not just for middle-aged golf dads. Fashion girls were quick to adopt the look, with brands like Aritzia hopping on the trend with a collaboration with Sperry. If you missed out on the quick-to-sell-out style, consider the ones on this list

Sperry Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoes $100 at Nordstrom Style this dark brown pair with all of your preppy outfits.

ALDO Sail Boat Shoes $97 at Nordstrom If you want to try the boat shoe trend without spending more than $100, try this Aldo pair.

COACH Sculpted C Boat Shoes $175 at Nordstrom If you own several Coach bags, it might be time to expand your collection with a pair of shoes.

BLACK SUEDE STUDIO Davy Boat Shoes $298 at Nordstrom I didn't know boat shoes could look this cool.