Flat Shoes Can Be Cool—These 40 Trendy Pairs at Nordstrom Prove It
Comfort rules.
As a five-foot-two fashion girl, I have a soft spot for the heels in my collection. But constant foot pain is causing me to ditch them for some chic flat summer shoes. I said what I said—flat shoes can be chic, and I found eight styles that you can shop at Nordstrom to prove my point.
I usually rely on Nordstrom's sneaker selection to suit my shoe style, but the retailer has a ton of styles I want to test out this summer. My favorites include fisherman sandals that will replace my strappy styles, controversial yet cool flip-flops, oh-so-comfortable mules, and some retro sneakers that align with the year's biggest trends. But don't just take my word for it. I found style inspiration from the streets of Copenhagen, New York, and London that you can emulate this season.
Keep scrolling to shop the best (and cutest) flat shoe styles I'm shopping right now at Nordstrom. Here's to staying on trend, with no discomfort required.
The Best Summer Shoe Trends at Nordstrom:
- Shop Jelly Shoes
- Shop Flip-Flops
- Shop Slipper Mules
- Shop Mesh Flats
- Shop Fisherman Sandals
- Shop Glove Flats
- Shop Retro Sneakers
- Shop Boat Shoes
Jelly Shoes
I have some news: The controversial early-aughts shoe trend you once loved—the jelly sandal—is back for 2025. You can find the classic netted options or choose modernized jelly mules from Vince. Either way, the waterproof options on this list are officially wearable for summer.
We know Tory Burch already knows her way around a great pair of flats, and this pair is proof.
It's high time Mary Jane-style flats got the jelly treatment.
If you love the caged-shoe look, consider this style from Coconuts by Matisse.
Flip-Flops
Heeled flip-flops are trending according to Hailey Bieber, but let's not forget about the original styles. Elizabeth Olsen just wore a leather pair from The Row, but you can also find affordable options at Nordstrom.
The buckle trend gets a summery update on these Frye sandals.
TKEES is known for its range of comfortable sandals, so I have my eye on this pair.
Slipper Mules
I'm convinced this is the most comfortable shoe trend on this list. Slipper-like mules made from leather or suede are easy to style and make your outfit look instantly elevated with minimal effort.
The leopard print on this style makes them feel so elevated.
Sam Edelman is known for its comfortable range of flats, so I have my sights set on this style.
Mesh Flats
Mesh flats are the chic sandal alternative that fashion girls have co-signed for another season. The trend has officially carried over from 2024, but I'm not mad about it.
This pair offers a subtle way to incorporate a print into your look.
Swap your white heels for this pair of white flats.
Fisherman Sandals
One swipe on any social media platform will tell you that the nautical aesthetic is here to stay. Case in point: the fisherman sandals are the coolest sandal trend around. The grandpa-core look is perfect for those who want a breathable summer shoe option, but aren't looking for a traditional open-toed style.
You probably already love G.H. Bass's loafers, but I urge you to consider the label's sandals selection, too.
These have a more slender profile compared to other options on this list.
Glove Flats
The classic black ballet flat got a very 2025 upgrade. Meet the glove flat, a traditional-ish style with a higher vamp. They're perfect if you're very anti-open-toed shoes in the summer.
You can shop these Tony Bianco flats in two neutral colors, but I prefer the black.
Retro Sneakers
Retro sneakers are the slender sneaker trend that I can get behind. I know, because I own several of the trending styles below. The trend is defined by design callbacks, from luxe suede details to '80s-inspired silhouettes (as is the case with the Vans Super Lowpro sneakers below).
I own (and love) these Vans sneakers.
These are some of the best Adidas sneakers in my book.
If Rihanna loves these Puma sneakers, then so do I.
The Adidas Taekwondo is the ultra-slender sneaker that has taken the fashion set by storm.
Boat Shoes
Boat shoes are not just for middle-aged golf dads. Fashion girls were quick to adopt the look, with brands like Aritzia hopping on the trend with a collaboration with Sperry. If you missed out on the quick-to-sell-out style, consider the ones on this list
Style this dark brown pair with all of your preppy outfits.
Rothy's shoes are editor-adored for a reason.
If you want to try the boat shoe trend without spending more than $100, try this Aldo pair.
If you own several Coach bags, it might be time to expand your collection with a pair of shoes.
