Excuse Me for Bragging, But I Hit the Jackpot with These Winter Nordstrom Items

What is it about winter that has me craving a complete overhaul? Suddenly, my wardrobe and beauty routine feel lackluster and are in desperate need of a refresh. But this year, I’m determined to be fiscally responsible by making strategic purchases that enhance what I already own. For personal style development, I’m opting for updated basics that feel slightly more on-trend (e.g. a quilted jacket, loose-fitting denim, and the latest Adidas sneakers). For beauty, I’m going straight for the products that provide instant hydration, which will ultimately make my makeup and hairstyles feel fresher. I know I’m not alone in this seasonal rut, so I’ve curated 30 items from Nordstrom that will help reinvigorate your closets and cabinets. Keep scrolling to shop my most recent selects from everyone’s favorite retailer.

Wardrobe Refreshers

Mango Wool Blend Garbardine Belted Coat $300 at Nordstrom

Madewell Pinstripe Button-Front Wool Blend Vest $118 at Nordstrom

Tory Burch The Eleanor Bracelet Watch $325 at Nordstrom

Reformation Coen Long Sleeve Drop Waist Minidress $148 at Nordstrom

Anne Klein Roxy Slingback Pump $85 at Nordstrom

Dolce Vita Reyes Mary Jane $120 at Nordstrom

Mansur Gavriel Everyday Cabas Leather Hobo Bag $695 at Nordstrom

Vero Moda Monica Long Sleeve Cable Stitch Maxi Sweater Dress Was $95, Now $71 at Nordstrom

Fifth & Ninth Taya 53mm Polarized Oval Sunglasses $49 at Nordstrom

Madewell Quilted Oversize Wool Blend Bomber Jacket $248 at Nordstrom

Adidas Gender Inclusive Gazelle Low Top Sneaker $120 at Nordstrom

Hydration Heroes

Oribe Hair Alchemy Strengthening Masque $68 at Nordstrom

U Beauty The Super Tinted Hydrator $108 at Nordstrom

Armani Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow $36 at Nordstrom