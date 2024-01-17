Excuse Me for Bragging, But I Hit the Jackpot with These Winter Nordstrom Items

The latest offerings from Nordstrom are too good to miss. Shop my recent finds to create on-trend winter outfits and beauty looks.

Nordstrom Winter Beauty and Fashion Buys
(Image credit: Original Illustration by Yracema Rivas )
Natalie Gray Herder
By Natalie Gray Herder
published

What is it about winter that has me craving a complete overhaul? Suddenly, my wardrobe and beauty routine feel lackluster and are in desperate need of a refresh. But this year, I’m determined to be fiscally responsible by making strategic purchases that enhance what I already own. For personal style development, I’m opting for updated basics that feel slightly more on-trend (e.g. a quilted jacket, loose-fitting denim, and the latest Adidas sneakers). For beauty, I’m going straight for the products that provide instant hydration, which will ultimately make my makeup and hairstyles feel fresher. I know I’m not alone in this seasonal rut, so I’ve curated 30 items from Nordstrom that will help reinvigorate your closets and cabinets. Keep scrolling to shop my most recent selects from everyone’s favorite retailer.

Wardrobe Refreshers

When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes recommended by a MC writer or editor, or by an expert we've spoken to. Learn more about how we review products.

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Mango Wool Blend Garbardine Belted Coat

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Madewell Pinstripe Button-Front Wool Blend Vest

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Madewell Pinstripe Cargo Pants

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Tory Burch The Eleanor Bracelet Watch

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
France Luxe Skinny Headband

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Reformation Coen Long Sleeve Drop Waist Minidress

Tights
Nordstrom Shadow Rib Tights

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Anne Klein Roxy Slingback Pump

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
ASOS Design Animal Print Puffer Jacket

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Madewell Brushed Stripe V-Neck Sweater

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Vince Utility Straight Leg Cargo Jeans

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Dolce Vita Reyes Mary Jane

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Mansur Gavriel Everyday Cabas Leather Hobo Bag

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Levi's Faux Leather Racer Jacket

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Vero Moda Monica Long Sleeve Cable Stitch Maxi Sweater Dress

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Nordstrom Macombs Water Resistant Moto Boot

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Fifth & Ninth Taya 53mm Polarized Oval Sunglasses

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Madewell Quilted Oversize Wool Blend Bomber Jacket

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Levi's 501 '90s Straight Leg Jeans

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Adidas Gender Inclusive Gazelle Low Top Sneaker

Hydration Heroes

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Omorovicza Perfecting Duo

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Editor-Approved Skincare
L'Occitane Shea Fabulous Shower Oil

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Nécessaire The Body Cream

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
RMS Beauty Liplights Cream Lip Gloss

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Osea Collagen Dream Night Cream

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Oribe Hair Alchemy Strengthening Masque

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
U Beauty The Super Tinted Hydrator

New Winter Arrivals from Nordstrom
Armani Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow

Nordstrom Winter Beauty and Fashion Buys
Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush