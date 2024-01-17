Excuse Me for Bragging, But I Hit the Jackpot with These Winter Nordstrom Items

What is it about winter that has me craving a complete overhaul? Suddenly, my wardrobe and beauty routine feel lackluster and are in desperate need of a refresh. But this year, I’m determined to be fiscally responsible by making strategic purchases that enhance what I already own. For personal style development, I’m opting for updated basics that feel slightly more on-trend (e.g. a quilted jacket, loose-fitting denim, and the latest Adidas sneakers). For beauty, I’m going straight for the products that provide instant hydration, which will ultimately make my makeup and hairstyles feel fresher. I know I’m not alone in this seasonal rut, so I’ve curated 30 items from Nordstrom that will help reinvigorate your closets and cabinets. Keep scrolling to shop my most recent selects from everyone’s favorite retailer.
Wardrobe Refreshers
Mango Wool Blend Garbardine Belted Coat
Madewell Pinstripe Button-Front Wool Blend Vest
Madewell Pinstripe Cargo Pants
Tory Burch The Eleanor Bracelet Watch
France Luxe Skinny Headband
Reformation Coen Long Sleeve Drop Waist Minidress
Nordstrom Shadow Rib Tights
Anne Klein Roxy Slingback Pump
ASOS Design Animal Print Puffer Jacket
Madewell Brushed Stripe V-Neck Sweater
Vince Utility Straight Leg Cargo Jeans
Dolce Vita Reyes Mary Jane
Mansur Gavriel Everyday Cabas Leather Hobo Bag
Levi's Faux Leather Racer Jacket
Vero Moda Monica Long Sleeve Cable Stitch Maxi Sweater Dress