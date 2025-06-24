29 Linen Pieces From Nordstrom I’m Wearing to Beat the Summer Heat

Putting together a cute summer outfit when it's over 100 degrees out (like it currently is in New York City) should earn you a prize. I've learned to rely almost exclusively on linen pieces to make it through the heat. As someone with a summer wardrobe that's nearly overflowing with lightweight, breezy fabrics, I can confidently reveal that the best linen finds are from Nordstrom.

I'm a minimalist through and through, so my capsule wardrobe is well-stocked with linen pants, floaty dresses, airy tops, and on-trend bermuda shorts. Moreover, I found all my favorite linen pieces at the retailer while staying within my budget of $100 or less. So if you're looking for an editor-approved way to keep cool (in every sense of the word) without breaking the bank, Nordstrom's linen offering is your best bet.

Whether it's a linen set for your summer work outfits or a casual linen dress for the weekend, this list has a breezy something for everything on your calendar. Keep scrolling for all of my favorite finds—including picks that have been tested by members of Marie Claire's chic editorial team.

Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants
Caslon
Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70)

There's a reason we ranked these among the best linen pants ever—they're extremely soft and versatile, perfect for dressing up or down. Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla loves them because they're so affordable and so stylish.

Long Sleeve Linen Button-Up Duster
Caslon
Long Sleeve Linen Button-Up Duster

If you're in need of a chic bathing suit cover-up or a light summer layer, add this duster to your cart.

Linen Blend Vest
Open Edit
Linen Blend Vest

A trendy tailored vest is a summer workwear staple in my book.

Everyday Linen Blend Pants
Open Edit
Everyday Linen Blend Pants

These polished trousers were practically made for hot days in the office.

Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants
Caslon
Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants (Were $60)

If you love a wider leg, these pants come top-rated for their easy-going fit.

ASTR the Label, Linen Blend Midi Dress
ASTR the Label
Linen Blend Midi Dress

It doesn't get more classic than a white dress in summer.

Open Edit, Everyday One-Button Linen Blend Blazer
Open Edit
Everyday One-Button Linen Blend Blazer

For those days you have to wear a blazer, make it this lightweight linen pick.

Open Edit, Everyday Pleated Linen Blend Shorts
Open Edit
Everyday Pleated Linen Blend Shorts

A matching short suit set is a quick and easy outfit for the office.

Nordstrom, Double-V Line Blend Tank
Nordstrom
Double-V Line Blend Tank

This lightweight tank top makes the perfect pairing with trousers or linen shorts. 

Linen Blend Skirt
Open Edit
Linen Blend Skirt

Give your go-to slip skirt a summery update with slits and a breezy linen-blend.

MANGO, Linen Cargo Pants
MANGO
Linen Cargo Pants (Were $100)

Cargo pockets make these pants all the more cooler.

Marnie Tank & Wide Leg Pants Linen Set
Petal & Pup
Marnie Tank & Wide Leg Pants Linen Set

The next time you don't know what to wear, throw this set on and you'll look instantly put together.

Ruched Square Neck Tank
Madewell
Ruched Square Neck Tank

Nautical-inspired stripes are always a good idea in the summer.

Stripe Linen Skirt
Madewell
Stripe Linen Skirt

Don't forget to grab this skirt for a cute matching moment.

Open Edit, Sleeveless Linen Blend Minidress
Open Edit
Sleeveless Linen Blend Minidress

How adorable is this mini dress? You can dress it up or down with a simple switch of shoes.

Aubree Linen Slipdress
Reformation
Aubree Linen Slipdress

Butter yellow is the reigning color of summer, so why not test it out with this pretty pick?

Relaxed Fit Short Sleeve Linen Button-Up Shirt
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Relaxed Fit Short Sleeve Linen Button-Up Shirt

This bright red top will be impossible to ignore, which is why I need it in my closet.

Bari One-Shoulder Linen Blend Top
MANGO
Bari One-Shoulder Linen Blend Top (Was $60)

This top is just what your going-out outfits need for hot summer nights.

Scalloped Hem Linen Blend Maxi Skirt
Treasure & Bond
Scalloped Hem Linen Blend Maxi Skirt

Scalloped trims give this slip skirt a romantic feel.

Printed Linen Maxi Dress
Topshop
Printed Linen Maxi Dress

If I had travel plans in the near future, this floaty dress would be at the top of my vacation packing list.

Strapless Linen Blend Midi Dress
Open Edit
Strapless Linen Blend Midi Dress

Whether you choose the black, white, or pretty purple shade, this strapless number screams "wealth."

Eileen Fisher, Organic Linen Tank
Eileen Fisher
Organic Linen Tank

I can practically guarantee you'll turn to this linen tank time and time again throughout the season.

Waist Tie Linen Blend Skirt
Caslon
Waist Tie Linen Blend Skirt

The wrap silhouette keeps this slip skirt interesting.

Straight Hem Crop Linen & Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Straight Hem Crop Linen & Cotton Button-Up Shirt

There's about a hundred different ways you can style this button-down shirt, so consider it a must-have.

Tie Waist Taper Linen Pants
Caslon
Tie Waist Taper Linen Pants (Were $60)

Use these cropped pants to show off a cute pair of leather sandals.

Curved Neck Shell Linen Tank Top
Madewell
Curved Neck Shell Linen Tank Top

This trendy cobalt blue is the only bright shade I want to wear this summer.

Pleated Linen Blend Shorts
Nordstrom
Pleated Linen Blend Shorts

Bermuda short outfits are having a major moment right now, and I'm on board.

Novelty Linen Blend Camp Shirt
Treasure & Bond
Novelty Linen Blend Camp Shirt

This button down would be an easy to amp up a pair of denim shorts.

Barrel Leg Linen Pants
Madewell
Barrel Leg Linen Pants

Celebrity-approved barrel-leg pants are a smart way to keep you both cool and polished.

