Putting together a cute summer outfit when it's over 100 degrees out (like it currently is in New York City) should earn you a prize. I've learned to rely almost exclusively on linen pieces to make it through the heat. As someone with a summer wardrobe that's nearly overflowing with lightweight, breezy fabrics, I can confidently reveal that the best linen finds are from Nordstrom.

I'm a minimalist through and through, so my capsule wardrobe is well-stocked with linen pants, floaty dresses, airy tops, and on-trend bermuda shorts. Moreover, I found all my favorite linen pieces at the retailer while staying within my budget of $100 or less. So if you're looking for an editor-approved way to keep cool (in every sense of the word) without breaking the bank, Nordstrom's linen offering is your best bet.

Whether it's a linen set for your summer work outfits or a casual linen dress for the weekend, this list has a breezy something for everything on your calendar. Keep scrolling for all of my favorite finds—including picks that have been tested by members of Marie Claire's chic editorial team.

