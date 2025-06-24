29 Linen Pieces From Nordstrom I’m Wearing to Beat the Summer Heat
Chic dresses, tops, pants, and skirts to stay stylish *and* cool.
Putting together a cute summer outfit when it's over 100 degrees out (like it currently is in New York City) should earn you a prize. I've learned to rely almost exclusively on linen pieces to make it through the heat. As someone with a summer wardrobe that's nearly overflowing with lightweight, breezy fabrics, I can confidently reveal that the best linen finds are from Nordstrom.
I'm a minimalist through and through, so my capsule wardrobe is well-stocked with linen pants, floaty dresses, airy tops, and on-trend bermuda shorts. Moreover, I found all my favorite linen pieces at the retailer while staying within my budget of $100 or less. So if you're looking for an editor-approved way to keep cool (in every sense of the word) without breaking the bank, Nordstrom's linen offering is your best bet.
Whether it's a linen set for your summer work outfits or a casual linen dress for the weekend, this list has a breezy something for everything on your calendar. Keep scrolling for all of my favorite finds—including picks that have been tested by members of Marie Claire's chic editorial team.
There's a reason we ranked these among the best linen pants ever—they're extremely soft and versatile, perfect for dressing up or down. Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla loves them because they're so affordable and so stylish.
If you're in need of a chic bathing suit cover-up or a light summer layer, add this duster to your cart.
Butter yellow is the reigning color of summer, so why not test it out with this pretty pick?
This top is just what your going-out outfits need for hot summer nights.
Scalloped trims give this slip skirt a romantic feel.
If I had travel plans in the near future, this floaty dress would be at the top of my vacation packing list.
There's about a hundred different ways you can style this button-down shirt, so consider it a must-have.
Use these cropped pants to show off a cute pair of leather sandals.
This trendy cobalt blue is the only bright shade I want to wear this summer.
Bermuda short outfits are having a major moment right now, and I'm on board.
This button down would be an easy to amp up a pair of denim shorts.
Celebrity-approved barrel-leg pants are a smart way to keep you both cool and polished.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.