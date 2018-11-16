image
Goop's 2018 Gift Guide Included an Entire Village in Spain

image
By Jenny Hollander
image
Getty Images

You gotta admire Goop, a brand that knows exactly who its audience is. Case in point: The $170,000 Spanish village tucked into Goop's 2018 gift guide, which, yes, is actually for sale (you bet I checked). "For when it takes a village," reads the tagline, which is generally an expression used to mean a collection of family and friends, not homes and farms and an actual river you'd purchased, but okay.

Given, the village is included as part of Goop's "Ridiculous but Awesome" guide to gift-buying this holiday season. But...an $800 incense burner and a $7,700 surfboard (I'm not making that up, I swear) are still in a different league from, well, a village in Europe. That said: If you consider rising house prices in the States, an entire village in a warm climate for $170,000 feels like almost...well, I'm not going to say a bargain, but certainly something that would be easier to explain to your financial advisor than a $6,000 hot air balloon trip (again, still not making it up).

So, if you're tempted, here's what you'd find included in your Friday purchase of a village, according to the Spanish real estate website linked to in Goop's guide:

  • Water, electricity, and sewage services, already connected!
  • Decent cell phone coverage, so you can Instagram your new village.
  • A bread oven.
  • At least three houses, not including the warehouse.
  • A roof that doesn't need replacing (I'm quoting).
  • Another bread oven!
  • Some trees.

    (I don't know about you, but they had me at "bread oven.")

    If you're not really in the market for a village, that's fine, too. This banana lamp is also on the list, and it's just $340!

    A fun touch: It has a name, too. Louie. (Louie's brother and sister lamps are called Huey and Dewey, like the cartoons, if you wondered.)

