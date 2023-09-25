Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Aaliyah Cosby and Uche Okoroha hit it off early when they entered the Love Is Blind pods. The ICU travel nurse and the lawyer—who joined the hit reality series as part of the cast of Love Is Blind season 5—bonded quickly, but they also hit perhaps the biggest snag in the show's three-year history of singles dating and falling in love through a wall. The first four episodes ended with a major cliffhanger that puts the couple's future together into question, but do Uche and Aaliyah end up together after it all?

What happens between Aaliyah and Uche on 'Love is Blind' season 5?

From the start, Aaliyah and Uche seemed like they would be season 5's power couple. When they met in the pods, the two Houston residents quickly bonded over their love of poetry and ambitions, as Uche owned a software company and Aaliyah was interested in entrepreneurship. They were very sure of each other from the start, but they had their first argument when Aaliyah told Uche that she had cheated in a previous relationship. Uche was understandably concerned, but he reacted in a very judgmental and defensive manner, which left Aaliyah in tears. (The episode's title "So You're a Recent Cheater?" was his initial reaction, and it pretty much went downhill from there, with him digging in on how selfish her decisions were.)

In their next conversation, Aaliyah told him that his reaction made her uncomfortable, and that she wanted to be able to talk about anything with him and not feel judged for it. Uche apologized for making her feel judged, and explained he reacted that way because he had issues from being lied to in previous relationships. He also confessed that he is falling for Aaliyah, and he would just need honesty from her going forward. The pair decided to stay together and make it work, but their next dilemma would be much harder to overcome.

Throughout their time in the pods, Aaliyah had befriended another female cast member, Lydia Velez Gonzalez. The two became extremely close and Lydia was there for Aaliyah during the argument, comforting her and telling her that Uche might not be the one for her if he would judge you that easily. (Lydia also mentioned multiple times how similar she and Aaliyah are.) After Uche and Aaliyah got back on the right track, Aaliyah admitted to Lydia that she was in love with Uche, and Lydia comforted Aaliyah through her fears that Uche wouldn't like her when they met in person. Then, at the end of episode 3, Uche tells Aaliyah that he has something to confess: He hasn't been completely honest with her. On his first day in the pods, he met someone he had previously dated. Lydia.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Episode 4 starts, and we see the flashback of Lydia recognizing Uche's voice in the pods on day one. After they both get past the surprise, Lydia briefly asks if this is a "blessing in disguise," and if they should try to start over with a clean slate, but Uche says that wouldn't be true to the experiment since they already know what each other looks like. Back to the present day, Uche tells Aaliyah that he broke it off with Lydia after they dated for a few months, and that Lydia's a trustworthy person who deserves to find someone. Aaliyah asks if Uche ever wants to get back with Lydia, but he explains that he didn't have feelings for her as strong as hers was for him. Aaliyah is very conflicted, but she says that she loves both Lydia and Uche, so they'll get through it.

When Aaliyah goes back to the women's quarters and shares the news, Lydia bursts into tears and apologizes. She says that she kept the secret because if she had told Aaliyah, Uche never would have gotten a real chance to get to know her. Lydia also tells her that she met Uche at a really low point in her life, and that it wasn't meant to be, though she "to this day" doesn't know the reason why. As they both point out, it's a very complicated situation, but Aaliyah is determined to stay friends with Lydia... However, things get weird very quickly once Lydia begins oversharing about aspects of Uche's life that he seemingly hasn't even told Aaliyah yet. Though Aaliyah says that she still wants to be surprised, Lydia starts going on about how she "knows everything about" Uche, recalling how his dog Kobe pees every time he sees her, how she's met his friends, how big his house is, what kind of car he drives and what color it is. As Lydia says her favorite whiskey is because of Uche, you can see the overwhelmed expression enter Aaliyah's eyes, and in a testimonial Aaliyah confirms that this is pissing her off. Then, Lydia tells her that the last time she and Uche saw each other was that past January (three months ago, testimonial Aaliyah says), and that they had slept together. Lydia also says that she and Uche had decided to start fresh in the pods, but decided against it when she mentioned they had already seen each other.

When Aaliyah gets back into the pod with Uche, she tells him everything that Lydia said and points out that he left out a lot of details. The part that Aaliyah's most concerned about is Lydia saying they considered "starting from ground zero," and that Uche may not have explained the whole conversation because of this. Uche insists that he has no feelings for Lydia, and that if he wanted to date her, he would be dating her. When Aaliyah explains how she feels having to be in the women's quarters with Lydia, saying that she's "in a cage with her, damn near," Uche responds by saying they need to focus on building their own relationship, and "not letting anyone get in the way of that." The two reconfirm that they are here for each other, and Uche asks what kind of wedding ring she wants.

At the end of the episode, Uche's heading into the pod ready to propose to Aaliyah. When he gets there and calls out for her, no one answers. Eventually, we see an empty couch in the other pod, and a producer tells him that Aaliyah has decided to leave. That's where the episode ends, but the preview for next week shows Uche wearing the same outfit and speaking into a phone, presumably to Aaliyah, before the couple meets in the outside world.

Are Aaliyah and Uche still together?

While we'll have to wait a week to see whether Aaliyah and Uche decide to continue seeing each other after all of the pod drama, Aaliyah did confirm to Entertainment Tonight that they did not get engaged in the pods. While explaining why she decided to leave early, she only hinted at the many contributing factors, but said that overall "it was just the best thing for [her]"

She said, "I had this gut feeling after really analyzing my interactions with Uche, Lydia, getting all the facts and things, or at least hearing both sides of that situation. Just deciding I didn't want to go into an engagement that way. Being engaged, it's a sacred thing to experience and you're sharing that with family, friends, people I love dearly and that love me dearly. It was something I felt was best for me moving forward."

She also added that the situation made her question both Uche and Lydia's motives, "I think it would have been naive to not to question that on both sides. I shared a lot with Uche and he shared a lot with me as well in our dates," she told the outlet. "And I do feel he was being vulnerable with me in those dates. I do. I feel like everybody just kind of navigated that situation as best as they could."

As for the pair's fate post-pods, the chances that Aaliyah and Uche ended up together do not look great. Though many of the season 5 cast members follow each other on Instagram, Uche and Aaliyah do not, and there is no evidence of the pair ever liking or commenting on each other's posts. Sure, Netflix could have just cracked down even more on possible social media spoilers, but it's also likely that Aaliyah and Uche couldn't work past all the drama.