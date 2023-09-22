Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Grab your opaque golden goblets, Love Is Blind is back. The reality series and pop culture phenomenon returned for season 5 today, five months after its buzzy fourth season, the semi-live reunion, and an exposé where past contestants accused the series' production company of gross mistreatment. A quick warning: If you thought the show would maybe tone down the drama after such an eventful few months, then you thought wrong, as season 5 begins with maybe the most eventful pod episodes of the franchise so far.

So, who are the Houston-based singles who are entering the pods for a chance at a genuine, emotional connection (and possibly a social media boost)? Below, meet the cast of Love Is Blind season 5.

Warning: Spoilers for episodes 1-4 ahead.

Aaliyah, 29

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: ICU travel nurse

Instagram: @aalove4_

Looking For: a "pure and gentle" relationship

Dream Guy: an intellectual foodie who can feed her stomach and her mind

Gets Engaged?: TBA

Carter, 30

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Construction

Instagram: @carterdaleyall

Why He Joined LIB: he’s the "perfection combination of naive and spontaneous" to get the very most out of the experiment

Dating Pet Peeve: "bad cell phone etiquette"

Gets Engaged?: No

Christopher, 28

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Project manager

Instagram: @chrisfoxxy

Looking For: honestly, selflessness, and humor

Past Dating Issues: Bottling up emotions and communication issues

Gets Engaged?: No

Connor, 31

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Geoscientist

Instagram: @connor_t_moore

Looking For: the person to "share [his] dreams and aspirations with and make the most out of every moment [they] have together"

Ideal Type: smart, independent, and preferably bilingual women who love the outdoors

Gets Engaged?: No

Efrain, 27

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Software sales

Instagram: @eefffyy03

Looking For: an outgoing, funny, and athletic woman who can join him on walks with his dog and swing by dinners with his family every Sunday

Worst Habit: thinking he’s "right a majority of the time"

Gets Engaged?: No

Enoch, 27

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Financial advisor

Instagram: @enoch_culliver

Looking For: a "loyal, passionate, and confident" person who can match his energy

Gets Engaged?: No

Erica, 27

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Marketing manager

Instagram: @ericaanthony; TikTok: @ericaanthony24

Looking For: a marriage as strong as her parents’

Turnoff: cocky guys who "only talk about themselves"

Gets Engaged?: No

Ernesto, 32

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Supply chain manager

Instagram: @esj_28

Why He Joined LIB: to "keep the physical out and learn a person’s mind first"

Looking For: an intellectual woman who "can hold a good conversation" and appreciate his "chill, lighthearted personality"

Gets Engaged?: No

Estefania, 30

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: High school teacher

Instagram: @estefbaila; TikTok: @estefgarcan

Hobbies: teaches dance in her free time

Dating Pet Peeve: men who are "controlling or dirty"

Gets Engaged?: No

Izzy, 31

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Sales

Instagram: @izzyzapata_; TikTok: @izzyzapata2

Looking For: an "open-minded, good communicator" who can "love [him] unconditionally"

Ideal Type: an athletic woman with blonde hair and beautifully colored eyes

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Stacy

Jared "JP", 32

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Firefighter

Instagram: @instalessjared

Why He Joined LIB: apps and meeting women out at bars aren’t geared toward long-term commitment

Best Trait: his "big heart"

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Taylor

Jarred, 34

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: University director

Instagram: @jarredinpictures; TikTok: @jarredgibson4

Looking For: a more balanced connection with a woman who loves him just as much as he loves her, because he’s done "compromising when [he] should not"

Worst Habit: his "lack of detail in cleaning"

Gets Engaged?: No

Johnie, 32

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Lawyer

Instagram: @johniemaraist

Usual Type: "slightly younger, pretty boys"

Worst Habit: being indecisive

Gets Engaged?: No

Josh, 32

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Sales rep

Instagram: @jsimmons1818

Why He Joined LIB: "all [he’s] ever wanted in life is a wife and family"

Best Quality: "being open and honest"

Gets Engaged?: No

Justice, 28

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Personal trainer

Instagram: @thattrainerjustice

Most Important Trait in a Partner: ambition

Best Habit: "drinking water"

Gets Engaged?: No

Linda, 32

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Talent acquisition recruiter

Instagram: @lindachi__; TikTok: @lindachi__

Looking For: a "respectful, loving, and family-oriented" life partner

Worst Habit: can "shut down at times if [she’s] not feeling heard"

Gets Engaged?: No

Lydia, 32

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Geologist

Instagram: @lavg; TikTok: @lydiaarleen

Looking For: a tall, dark, and handsome guy with a big personality who feels the same way

Key to Her Heart: "transparency and emotional maturity"

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Milton

Maris, 30

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: HR specialist

Instagram: @maris_tx

Looking For: a guy who can "deal with [her] strong will" and won’t make a fuss about her hair getting everywhere

Best Quality: remembering to "bring food home, even if you didn’t ask"

Gets Engaged?: No

Mayra, 25

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Minister

Instagram: @mayraaa_c; TikTok: @mayraaaac

Looking For: a Ryan Reynolds lookalike who loves God just as much as she does

Her Perfect Match: "the guy who ends up sacrificing comfortability to make it work"

Gets Engaged?: No

Milton, 25

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Petroleum engineer

Instagram: @jamesmiltonj4

Turnoff: people who have "no ambition"

Worst Habit: self sabotage and "never [letting] people inside"

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Lydia

Miriam, 32

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Scientist

Instagram: @mimah_

Looking For: a "sincere, driven, and successful" person, who will put in a "genuine effort"

Why She Joined LIB: seeking "emotional connection before developing much stronger feelings"

Gets Engaged?: No

Paige, 32

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Stylist

Instagram: @paigetilly; TikTok: @paigetilly1

Turnoff: people who are "mean to waiters or staff" while out to dinner

How She Loves: leading with a big heart, having genuine respect, and making a true commitment to each other

Gets Engaged?: No

Renee, 32

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Veterinarian

Instagram: @missreneepoche

Looking For: " a "very manly" guy (beard preferred), who can live with her homebody lifestyle and menagerie of pets

Worst Habit: forgetting people’s names

Gets Engaged?: No

Robert, 30

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Special education teacher

Instagram: @rockwithrob; TikTok: @rockwithrob

Looking For: an "honest, loyal, and loving" person, with a good smile

Turnoff: "someone who nitpicks when things are grand"

Gets Engaged?: No

Shondra, 32

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Flight attendant

Instagram: @shonlaaa; TikTok: @shonverox

Looking For: a guy who "gives [her] that spark"

Dating Pet Peeve: guys who "cannot admit when they are wrong"

Gets Engaged?: No

Stacy, 34

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Director of operations

Instagram: @stacyrenae926

Looking For: a "family-oriented, outgoing, and driven" individual

Hobbies: teaching Pilates on the side

Turnoffs: "one-uppers" who "don’t have an awareness of other people"

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Izzy

Taylor, 26

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Teacher

Instagram: @taylormrue

Looking For: someone honest to a fault, and at least slightly taller than her

Ultimate Deal-Breaker: lying

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to JP

Uche, 34

(Image credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Occupation: Lawyer, entrepreneur

Instagram: @imabovethelaw; TikTok: @imabovethelaw

Looking For: an ambitious woman with a good sense of humor who’ll join him to create an "us against the world" way of life

Gets Engaged?: TBA