Grab your opaque golden goblets, Love Is Blind is back. The reality series and pop culture phenomenon returned for season 5 today, five months after its buzzy fourth season, the semi-live reunion, and an exposé where past contestants accused the series' production company of gross mistreatment. A quick warning: If you thought the show would maybe tone down the drama after such an eventful few months, then you thought wrong, as season 5 begins with maybe the most eventful pod episodes of the franchise so far.
So, who are the Houston-based singles who are entering the pods for a chance at a genuine, emotional connection (and possibly a social media boost)? Below, meet the cast of Love Is Blind season 5.
Warning: Spoilers for episodes 1-4 ahead.
Aaliyah, 29
Occupation: ICU travel nurse
Instagram: @aalove4_
Looking For: a "pure and gentle" relationship
Dream Guy: an intellectual foodie who can feed her stomach and her mind
Gets Engaged?: TBA
Carter, 30
Occupation: Construction
Instagram: @carterdaleyall
Why He Joined LIB: he’s the "perfection combination of naive and spontaneous" to get the very most out of the experiment
Dating Pet Peeve: "bad cell phone etiquette"
Gets Engaged?: No
Christopher, 28
Occupation: Project manager
Instagram: @chrisfoxxy
Looking For: honestly, selflessness, and humor
Past Dating Issues: Bottling up emotions and communication issues
Gets Engaged?: No
Connor, 31
Occupation: Geoscientist
Instagram: @connor_t_moore
Looking For: the person to "share [his] dreams and aspirations with and make the most out of every moment [they] have together"
Ideal Type: smart, independent, and preferably bilingual women who love the outdoors
Gets Engaged?: No
Efrain, 27
Occupation: Software sales
Instagram: @eefffyy03
Looking For: an outgoing, funny, and athletic woman who can join him on walks with his dog and swing by dinners with his family every Sunday
Worst Habit: thinking he’s "right a majority of the time"
Gets Engaged?: No
Enoch, 27
Occupation: Financial advisor
Instagram: @enoch_culliver
Looking For: a "loyal, passionate, and confident" person who can match his energy
Gets Engaged?: No
Erica, 27
Occupation: Marketing manager
Instagram: @ericaanthony; TikTok: @ericaanthony24
Looking For: a marriage as strong as her parents’
Turnoff: cocky guys who "only talk about themselves"
Gets Engaged?: No
Ernesto, 32
Occupation: Supply chain manager
Instagram: @esj_28
Why He Joined LIB: to "keep the physical out and learn a person’s mind first"
Looking For: an intellectual woman who "can hold a good conversation" and appreciate his "chill, lighthearted personality"
Gets Engaged?: No
Estefania, 30
Occupation: High school teacher
Instagram: @estefbaila; TikTok: @estefgarcan
Hobbies: teaches dance in her free time
Dating Pet Peeve: men who are "controlling or dirty"
Gets Engaged?: No
Izzy, 31
Occupation: Sales
Instagram: @izzyzapata_; TikTok: @izzyzapata2
Looking For: an "open-minded, good communicator" who can "love [him] unconditionally"
Ideal Type: an athletic woman with blonde hair and beautifully colored eyes
Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Stacy
Jared "JP", 32
Occupation: Firefighter
Instagram: @instalessjared
Why He Joined LIB: apps and meeting women out at bars aren’t geared toward long-term commitment
Best Trait: his "big heart"
Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Taylor
Jarred, 34
Occupation: University director
Instagram: @jarredinpictures; TikTok: @jarredgibson4
Looking For: a more balanced connection with a woman who loves him just as much as he loves her, because he’s done "compromising when [he] should not"
Worst Habit: his "lack of detail in cleaning"
Gets Engaged?: No
Johnie, 32
Occupation: Lawyer
Instagram: @johniemaraist
Usual Type: "slightly younger, pretty boys"
Worst Habit: being indecisive
Gets Engaged?: No
Josh, 32
Occupation: Sales rep
Instagram: @jsimmons1818
Why He Joined LIB: "all [he’s] ever wanted in life is a wife and family"
Best Quality: "being open and honest"
Gets Engaged?: No
Justice, 28
Occupation: Personal trainer
Instagram: @thattrainerjustice
Most Important Trait in a Partner: ambition
Best Habit: "drinking water"
Gets Engaged?: No
Linda, 32
Occupation: Talent acquisition recruiter
Instagram: @lindachi__; TikTok: @lindachi__
Looking For: a "respectful, loving, and family-oriented" life partner
Worst Habit: can "shut down at times if [she’s] not feeling heard"
Gets Engaged?: No
Lydia, 32
Occupation: Geologist
Instagram: @lavg; TikTok: @lydiaarleen
Looking For: a tall, dark, and handsome guy with a big personality who feels the same way
Key to Her Heart: "transparency and emotional maturity"
Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Milton
Maris, 30
Occupation: HR specialist
Instagram: @maris_tx
Looking For: a guy who can "deal with [her] strong will" and won’t make a fuss about her hair getting everywhere
Best Quality: remembering to "bring food home, even if you didn’t ask"
Gets Engaged?: No
Mayra, 25
Occupation: Minister
Instagram: @mayraaa_c; TikTok: @mayraaaac
Looking For: a Ryan Reynolds lookalike who loves God just as much as she does
Her Perfect Match: "the guy who ends up sacrificing comfortability to make it work"
Gets Engaged?: No
Milton, 25
Occupation: Petroleum engineer
Instagram: @jamesmiltonj4
Turnoff: people who have "no ambition"
Worst Habit: self sabotage and "never [letting] people inside"
Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Lydia
Miriam, 32
Occupation: Scientist
Instagram: @mimah_
Looking For: a "sincere, driven, and successful" person, who will put in a "genuine effort"
Why She Joined LIB: seeking "emotional connection before developing much stronger feelings"
Gets Engaged?: No
Paige, 32
Occupation: Stylist
Instagram: @paigetilly; TikTok: @paigetilly1
Turnoff: people who are "mean to waiters or staff" while out to dinner
How She Loves: leading with a big heart, having genuine respect, and making a true commitment to each other
Gets Engaged?: No
Renee, 32
Occupation: Veterinarian
Instagram: @missreneepoche
Looking For: " a "very manly" guy (beard preferred), who can live with her homebody lifestyle and menagerie of pets
Worst Habit: forgetting people’s names
Gets Engaged?: No
Robert, 30
Occupation: Special education teacher
Instagram: @rockwithrob; TikTok: @rockwithrob
Looking For: an "honest, loyal, and loving" person, with a good smile
Turnoff: "someone who nitpicks when things are grand"
Gets Engaged?: No
Shondra, 32
Occupation: Flight attendant
Instagram: @shonlaaa; TikTok: @shonverox
Looking For: a guy who "gives [her] that spark"
Dating Pet Peeve: guys who "cannot admit when they are wrong"
Gets Engaged?: No
Stacy, 34
Occupation: Director of operations
Instagram: @stacyrenae926
Looking For: a "family-oriented, outgoing, and driven" individual
Hobbies: teaching Pilates on the side
Turnoffs: "one-uppers" who "don’t have an awareness of other people"
Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Izzy
Taylor, 26
Occupation: Teacher
Instagram: @taylormrue
Looking For: someone honest to a fault, and at least slightly taller than her
Ultimate Deal-Breaker: lying
Gets Engaged?: Yes, to JP
Uche, 34
Occupation: Lawyer, entrepreneur
Instagram: @imabovethelaw; TikTok: @imabovethelaw
Looking For: an ambitious woman with a good sense of humor who’ll join him to create an "us against the world" way of life
Gets Engaged?: TBA
Quinci LeGardye is a Contributing Culture Editor who covers TV, movies, Korean entertainment, books, and pop culture. When she isn’t writing or checking Twitter, she’s probably watching the latest K-drama or giving a concert performance in her car.
