This Sticky Goop Is Going Viral for Being a Magical Eyebrow Thickener

In an ideal world, we would all click our heels and have the eyebrows of our deepest, wildest dreams. Which, based on every brow trend of the last two years, means super-thick, bushy, Cara Delevingne-level arches—a look that’s been unattainable for the majority of the population…until now.

Because, as Allure first spotted, a K-beauty product called Reallyyy? (yup) is going viral for its abilities to bulk up your brows in the most natural-looking of ways, by using a mixture of clear gel and fibers to act as eyebrow extensions.

In an Instagram video of the product, which was posted by Vogue Korea earlier this week, the dark, sticky gel is housed in a tiny pot with a brush-tip applicator, which is used to dip and brush the fiber-flecked gel into the shape of a brow on someone’s hand. Once the gel dries, the fibers are completely matte and budge-proof, meaning they won’t fall into your eyes throughout the day.

The video has already racked up more than a million views, but unfortunately, the gel isn’t available for purchase in the US (but here’s hoping that’ll change soon, right?). Luckily, the formula doesn’t appear to be too different than fiber-based brow gels we already know and love—except for the fact that it does seem to have a bit more staying power—so you can still try your hand at a tried-and-true favorite (we love Maybelline New York Brow Precise Fiber Volumizer) while you wait for this K-beauty favorite to make its way to the states.