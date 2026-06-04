The Marie Claire beauty team knows fragrance. It's our job, after all—not only to be the people those around us look to for a recommendation (searching for a mango scent? Floral? Honey? We have the perfect eau de parfum for you), but also to know exactly what's trending in the olfactory world at any given moment.

Over the past few months, we've spent countless hours testing every product that applied for Marie Claire's third-annual Fragrance Awards. There were nearly 1,000 products submitted for consideration—from detergents that smell shockingly delicious to cult-favorite perfumes with reputations that precede them—and each was evaluated on its inherent charm, projection, and, of course, its ability to rake in the compliments.

Team Beauty spent (more) time with the classics, dove into some niche brands, and had lots of fun sniffing the most talked about new releases on the market. In the end, we found 62 winners that comprise every taste, budget, and scent profile. While fragrance is inherently personal, we promise you'll find something you love below, from the perfect tomato candle to a fragrance kit that lets you craft a scent experience that's entirely your own.

(Image credit: Mia Angioy)

Best Overall Fragrances

(Image credit: Mia Angioy)

(Image credit: Mia Angioy)

Best Scent Families Fragrances

(Image credit: Mia Angioy)

Best Fragrance Collections & Gift Sets

(Image credit: Mia Angioy)

Best Hair & Body Fragrances