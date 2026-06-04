Welcome to Marie Claire's 2026 Fragrance Awards
Our third annual review of the year's best scented products and perfumes.
The Marie Claire beauty team knows fragrance. It's our job, after all—not only to be the people those around us look to for a recommendation (searching for a mango scent? Floral? Honey? We have the perfect eau de parfum for you), but also to know exactly what's trending in the olfactory world at any given moment.
Over the past few months, we've spent countless hours testing every product that applied for Marie Claire's third-annual Fragrance Awards. There were nearly 1,000 products submitted for consideration—from detergents that smell shockingly delicious to cult-favorite perfumes with reputations that precede them—and each was evaluated on its inherent charm, projection, and, of course, its ability to rake in the compliments.
Team Beauty spent (more) time with the classics, dove into some niche brands, and had lots of fun sniffing the most talked about new releases on the market. In the end, we found 62 winners that comprise every taste, budget, and scent profile. While fragrance is inherently personal, we promise you'll find something you love below, from the perfect tomato candle to a fragrance kit that lets you craft a scent experience that's entirely your own.
Best Overall Fragrances
Curating your olfactory personality has never been easier. Apply one of the two oils in the kit to your skin—there's a woody, leathery option and a fresh, warm one—and then bolster the scent with a spray of the amber-based eau de parfum.
A sparkling white floral with luminosity to match, this elegant eau de parfum is pure class. With notes of dainty jasmine, lush tuberose, and creamy sandalwood, you can't go wrong in your search for a feminine, sophisticated scent.
We love a good origin story, and this eau de toilette has one of the best. In the '60s, the three Diptyque founders would gather at a jazz bar in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés quarter after work. That bar was called The Orphéon, and this scent is an ode to the smell of tobacco from the smoking patrons, the rich wood of the tables, and the warm vanilla that permeated throughout.
Vanilla fragrances aren’t easy to get right, but Guerlain’s interpretation is absolute perfection, as agreed upon by the thousands of TikTok users who continue to make it go viral. That’s because it contains a high (30 percent!) concentration of vanilla that’s soaked for 21 days to give it a long-lasting effect that makes it worth the steep price.
Citrus fragrances rarely excite me enough to be a fixture in my scent lineup, but Blue Talisman made a case I couldn't argue with. The pear and bergamot hit first with a kind of juicy, sun-warmed brightness, and just when you expect it to go flat, the musks and woods pull it somewhere darker and more interesting.
If you think you know all there is about Bleu de Chanel, the L'Exclusif version is about to prove you wrong. Sandalwood and labdanum replace the citrus-forward notes of the original, giving the fragrance's DNA a sultry makeover that is perfect for a fun night out.
The most delicious scent you could ever ask for, Stay Awhile is a warm gourmand fragrance featuring clean ingredients and a stylish magnetic lid. It smells like a coffee shop with notes of toasted pistachio, vanilla bean, and cashmere musk that blend to create a warm, subtly sweet scent.
If you can make it past the drop-dead-gorgeous bottle, you'll find that this lively fig and sandalwood perfume is the ultimate mix of woody and green. For an invigorating fragrance that will attract endless compliments, always keep this in your scent rotation.
A universal people pleasure, this creamy, fruity-floral blend was designed as an ode to the world's most loved fragrances. It's pure deliciousness with an edge of sophistication; spray it before a wedding, big event, or on a date, and you're bound to be asked what you're wearing.
This sleepy scent bottles up just about everything you’d expect to be in a relaxing bedtime perfume. Notes of lavender, chamomile, cedarwood, blue violet, and sweet vanilla come together here to put you in a zen-like state that’ll immediately make you want to spritz it all over your sheets and dive into your bed headfirst.
Delina has been an icon in the fragrance conversation long enough that it almost doesn't need an introduction—but Exclusif is the one worth talking about right now. The lychee and rose are still there (and still gorgeous), but where the original stays bright and fresh, Exclusif goes somewhere smokier—the incense and vetiver give it a moodier, more complex dry-down before vanilla softens everything into something genuinely sensual. Same DNA, different energy entirely.
It’s the best having a sister, and this Byredo scent captures the cozy sentiment perfectly. Classic, feminine notes like freesia and Turkish rose are combined with woods like olibanum, sandalwood, and more, keeping the fragrance light while simultaneously giving it a gorgeous depth.
Checking into a hotel under an alias and living your best travel fantasy is the perfect way to describe this mysterious woody-floral fragrance. With notes of sandalwood, rice milk, freesia, and orchid, this head-turning scent is destined to become your new signature, lasting for hours and leaving behind a beautiful fragrance trail.
A garden under the sea is the most apt description of this radiant scent. Mineral, fresh, floral, and utterly divine, this is the type of fragrance that demands you take a second, third, and fourth whiff. It's just that good.
Every aspect of this fragrance is unexpected. Crisp rhubarb and green apple make a shockingly delightful match for amber woods; orris and pink pepper add a zing; and skin musk ensures the bold composition still feels wearable.
Most of us will never get the chance to actually meet Rihanna, so for now, smelling just like her will have to suffice. Dior’s own Francis Kurkdjian said his intent behind this scent was to capture the pop star’s aura in a bottle, and he did so by combining notes of jasmine, vanilla, and rose to create a rich, long-lasting, elegant scent.
Most fragrances that promise longevity don't deliver past an hour or two—this one was still going strong well into the evening. The vanilla and warm amber envelop without being heavy, and Coty's Molecular Aura technology releases the scent gradually rather than all at once, which is the legit science behind why it lasts.
There’s nothing more chic than using a solid perfume to touch up your scent throughout your day, and Tocca’s Laila is the perfect companion for all of your pocket-sized needs. It’s watery, slightly green, and perfectly luminous, thanks to notes like dessert rain accord, lily of the valley, and golden amber.
This nostalgic milky perfume is a fan-favorite skin scent. With notes of golden nectar, coastal lavender, marine salt, and amber milk, Mineral Milk is a dreamy summer essential.
Best Scent Families Fragrances
If you want a beachy, relaxed aura without the obvious sunscreen smell, reach for this new and very buzzy brand. The subtle coconut water notes blend with warm musk, sea salt, and ylang-ylang for a solar-meets-aquatic fragrance that dazzles.
Even the most staunch citrus skeptics will be converts after smelling this luxe concoction. It sparkles with just one spray and dries to a soft, creamy finish. Prepare for it to linger on your clothes and skin for hours.
Amazônico captures the essence of exploring the Amazon rainforest, beginning with bright, citrusy notes of orange and raspberry before opening to more herbaceous notes like mate and ylang-ylang. Patchouli and sandalwood round things out, adding some depth and earthiness.
Inspired by the icons of Harlem's golden era—think Josephine Baker and Florence Mills—this is proof that scent can double as a time machine. The mandarin and lavender notes open bright and a little fizzy, and then golden amber and sandalwood bring it down to something warmer, more romantic, and more skin-adjacent. The result is a vintage-feeling and very sexy scent.
There’s nothing like being in the South of France, living your best life on someone’s yacht, but if that’s not in your plans any time soon, Memo Paris’s Cap Camarat is the next best thing. Watery apple, jasmine, vanilla, amyris—these are just a few of the notes packed into this fresh, uplifting perfume, so if you need an escape (even mentally), add this one to your fragrance wardrobe immediately.
Kurky is a playful gourmand designed to evoke childhood nostalgia. Raspberry and peach notes create a lighthearted scent that embodies carefree joy. Gummy candy notes sit at the heart of the fragrance, evoking the feeling of being a kid in a candy store, literally.
You'd never guess that sticky rice is the most impressive perfume note for 2026, but then again, you might not have discovered Idman's flawless scent. A breathy gourmand inspired by the Thai dessert, this mango-and-coconut cream blend is the stuff of fragrance dreams.
Imagine standing under a big, shaded tree in the middle of a sun-drenched pine forest. That's exactly what Chloé has bottled. Bergamot and cypress oil swoop in to give the earthy base a fresh twist, ensuring this scent is suitable for all seasons.
When I think of scents that remind me of pure wealth, this is one of the first to come to mind. Is she pricey? For sure. But its scent journey—which begins with a mix of spicy Sichuan pepper, fresh ginger, and blood orange before opening up to florals and cashmeran—and staying power make it worth the splurge.
Oud for Greatness has reached the kind of status where even those who claim they hate oud fall hard for it after one sniff. The saffron keeps the signature note from going too dark or too heavy, and the result is something that smells genuinely expensive.
One of my favorite things about perfume is that the right nose can perfectly blend two olfactive families together. Leier’s Rebel is a masterclass example of this practice, combining notes like bergamot, jasmine, cut hay, and skin musk into an unexpected spicy perfume that somehow blends together flawlessly.
You won’t want to leave your house without this clean and subtle roll-on oil. Vegan and long-lasting, Riddle’s pheromone oil highlights your natural aroma while capturing the elegance of amber and musk.
The union of seemingly contrasting notes is where the magic happens in this mineral perfume, most notably with violet and black pepper. The addition of cedarwood, patchouli, and oakmoss entices the senses with just a single sniff.
Best Fragrance Collections & Gift Sets
Complete with four scents, this unisex collection takes it's inspiration from classic tropes. Grey Blazer embodies an everyday jacket, Golf Jazz has the edge of a tartan uniform, Rum Bay rum is reminiscent of a grandfather figure, and the Carlyle an unforgettable classic—just like the hotel.
A whiff of any one of these eight scents will make you feel like you’re in the middle of an Italian vacation, which is exactly the point. One features notes of coffee as an ode to Rome’s fondness for espresso, while another uses florals to capture the feeling of strolling through an Italian garden. Take your pick.
What Loewe does so well here is take ingredients you think you already know and make you reconsider them entirely. Orange lifts oud into somewhere unexpected and zesty, timut pepper gives iris a vibrancy, and vanilla gets an oakwood backbone that gives it an edge. As a collection, each fragrance stands completely on its own while still feeling unmistakably Loewe.
If you’re just as obsessed with your home smelling as good as the rest of you, this gift set from Hotel Lobby should be on your radar. Cozy notes like frothed vanilla milk, Earl Grey, and lavender create a homey scent cloud that will immediately put you at ease as soon as you walk through your front door.
Inside vibrant, stunning packaging is an equally radiant scent. Flying South feels like a sun-filled day, with refreshing notes of melon and hibiscus. Grounded by a welcoming musk, this luxurious perfume is the ultimate paradise in a bottle.
You couldn't ask for a more perfect perfume bottle to ring in summer. Fragrance fans will delight in the vanilla and floral blend while enjoying the sight of a relaxed, gilded starfish on their vanity.
Perch this leafy green perfume atop a coffee table book or on a nightstand tray and let the white aluminum dome double as decor. Opening the jar is a reminder that applying fragrance should be a slow, sensory experience.