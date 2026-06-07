The moment new and retired theater kids have been waiting for is finally here: Welcome to the 2026 Tony Awards red carpet. If it were any other Sunday, performers would be in costume by now, landing pirouettes on one of New York City’s biggest stages. But tonight, Broadway’s biggest stars are rubbing elbows, while theater-goers await the best red carpet fashion updates.
As Marie Claire’s resident child actor-turned-fashion staff writer, trust me when I say the 79th Annual Tonys aren’t to be underestimated on the fashion front. Yes, Tony-nominated actresses like Ana Gasteyer, Rose Byrne, and Carrie Coon portray someone else for eight shows a week. But red carpet looks help them leave their character at the stage door. Costumes—especially transformative styles seen in Cats: The Jellicle Ball and The Rocky Horror Show—incentivize stars to showcase their most authentic personal style on Tonys night. That’s why Katie Holmes attended the 2025 ceremony in a custom Prada skirt set. And why last year’s host, Cynthia Erivo, also stayed true to her affinity for Schiaparelli by walking the red carpet in a sculptural Couture Spring 2025 look.
There’s no business like show business, and no award show like the Tony Awards. Flashy shades and silhouettes are to the Tonys what glamorous gowns are to the Oscars. That said, I’m expecting an entire costume rack’s worth of custom creations tonight.
Even if celebrities went from their 2 p.m. matinees straight to Radio City Music Hall, the 2026 Tony Awards would be a night to remember. The evening started around 3:30 p.m. EST, when Playbill began broadcasting live from the red carpet. Then, the official ceremony will begin on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. EST.
For now, sit back, relax, and enjoy all the 2026 Tony Awards red carpet fashion.
Sarah Paulson
It's showtime, people! Sarah Paulson warmed up the Tony Awards red carpet in a satin Erdem Fall 2026 gown, which blended an ivory, bow-topped bodice with a peony pink, tea-length skirt. Diamond drop earrings from Boucheron Jewelry added some Broadway-worthy sparkle.
P!nk
If P!nk is anything like Cynthia Erivo, last year's host, her bedazzled black corset gown will be her first of many outfit changes. I'm hoping her first look's floral, 3-D train gets its center stage moment, though.
Aubrey Plaza
One word came to mind when I saw a pregnant Aubrey Plaza—and her striped column gown by Chanel—on the 2026 Tony Awards red carpet: Mother.
Queen Latifah
Always on board for a statement cape, Queen Latifah took over the Tony Awards red carpet in iridescent feathers, draped over a black column gown by Naeem Khan.
Carrie Coon
And the award for the coolest 2026 Tonys red carpet look goes to...Carrie Coon's tuxedo-inspired Altuzarra gown. Her wired glasses deserve your applause, too.
Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne's rhinestone-covered Prada dress was striking from every angle, but I was especially bewitched by the side-profile's plunge cut-outs.
Maya Rudolph
With help from Chanel, Maya Rudolph put a twist on the classic black award show dress with an extra elongated drop waistline.
Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler picked up where fellow Gen Z fashion girl, Zendaya, left off at the Euphoria Season 3 premiere in the chocolate brown color trend. Better yet, her plunge gown was custom Michael Kors Collection.
Lea Michele
I hope my white tanks look as luxe as Lea Michele's 2026 Tony Awards top this summer. Now, I just need sequin wide-leg trousers with a train...
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth ditched Glinda pink for a black corset gown fresh from Elphaba's costume rack.
Whitney Leavitt
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt brought the drama for her Tony Awards debut. Before the Broadway newbie performs with her Chicago castmates, she pulled off a sculptural corset and a tulle skirt from Marchesa.
Cole Escola
My inner theater nerd is telling me Cole Escola's neon pink two-piece paid homage to another Broadway star. The Oh, Mary playwright recreated one of Bernadette Peters's most iconic fashion moments at last year's Tonys. Stay tuned to see if they did the same for the 2026 ceremony.
Kelli O'Hara
Something tells me The King and I alum Kelli O'Hara will be dancing all night in her criss-cross, five-figure gown from Bibhu Mohapatra.
Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters brought major Broadway diva energy to the Tonys, in a ruby red, tulle and satin gown.
Julianne Hough
The side cut-out trend—beloved by Rose Byrne, Kylie Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez—played a leading role in Julianne Hough's white Tony Awards dress.
Dylan Mulvaney
Days after ending her run in Broadway's Six, Dylan Mulvaney elevated naked dressing in a mesh long-sleeve layered over a bejeweled bralette. The carpet-grazing skirt matched her bandeau's shimmer—and then some.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus knew her skirt set's Broadway-level corsetry deserved a close-up on the Tony Awards red carpet.
Ariana DeBose
Former Marie Claire cover star Ariana DeBose and her silky-smooth, emerald green gown from Fforme made me want to watch Wicked for the umpteenth time.
Danielle Brooks
Tony Award winner Danielle Brooks dropped my jaw in a glittery corset gown by Wiederhoeft that fit her like a glove.
Law Roach
Less than 24 hours after opening Ariana Grande's eternal sunshine tour in Oakland, California, her image architect, Law Roach, jetted to NYC to present a 2026 Tony Award. His plus-one? A croc-embossed Hermès Kelly Pochette, alongside a Louis Vuitton suit.
Anna Wintour and Bee Carrozzini
Anna Wintour brought her daughter, Bee Carrozzini, to Broadway's Met Gala. The strawberry-red flowers on Wintour's cream-colored gown matched Carrozzini's short-sleeve slip.
Stephanie Hsu
Everything Everywhere All at Once actor Stephanie Hsu (and star of Broadway's Rocky Horror Show revival) matched the gold on her Monique Lhuillier dress to bold Buccellati earrings.
Ayesha Curry
Oh my god, oh my god, you guys. Ayesha Curry brought her fashion A-game to the 2026 Tonys in a fringed strawberry-red gown.
Rachel Dratch
Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch traded her Debbie Downer uniform for a semi-sheer, chevron black gown.
Drew Barrymore
Someone cast Drew Barrymore in a Broadway production, ASAP. Her white button-down-turned-dress, black trousers, and opera gloves at the Tonys proved she's got what it takes.
Ana Gasteyer
Best Actress in a Musical nominee Ana Gasteyer accessorized her black-and-white gown with a pearl-encrusted halter neck.
Adrienne Warren
Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren's royal blue sequin gown would've fit on her Tina costume rack, had it been a mini dress. Her choker necklace was just as fabulous.
Nichelle Lewis
First-time Tony nominee Nichelle Lewis proved she's a red carpet regular in the making in a blush pink gown. Give it up for the tiered petals around her waist.
Take a Bow, Red Carpet—It's Showtime!
The red carpet at the 2026 Tony Awards closed mere minutes ago. If you're anything like me, you're already eager to relive the best-dressed celebrity looks. Senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage made sure we'd have a Playbill-worthy list to peruse during commercial breaks. Rose Byrne, Rachel Zegler, Carrie Coon, and more made LeSavage's cut. But knowing Broadway's best, upcoming performances from Cats: The Jellicle Ball and Chicago will add a few more standouts to Marie Claire's roster.