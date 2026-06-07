The moment new and retired theater kids have been waiting for is finally here: Welcome to the 2026 Tony Awards red carpet. If it were any other Sunday, performers would be in costume by now, landing pirouettes on one of New York City’s biggest stages. But tonight, Broadway’s biggest stars are rubbing elbows, while theater-goers await the best red carpet fashion updates.

As Marie Claire’s resident child actor-turned-fashion staff writer, trust me when I say the 79th Annual Tonys aren’t to be underestimated on the fashion front. Yes, Tony-nominated actresses like Ana Gasteyer, Rose Byrne, and Carrie Coon portray someone else for eight shows a week. But red carpet looks help them leave their character at the stage door. Costumes—especially transformative styles seen in Cats: The Jellicle Ball and The Rocky Horror Show—incentivize stars to showcase their most authentic personal style on Tonys night. That’s why Katie Holmes attended the 2025 ceremony in a custom Prada skirt set. And why last year’s host, Cynthia Erivo, also stayed true to her affinity for Schiaparelli by walking the red carpet in a sculptural Couture Spring 2025 look.

There’s no business like show business, and no award show like the Tony Awards. Flashy shades and silhouettes are to the Tonys what glamorous gowns are to the Oscars. That said, I’m expecting an entire costume rack’s worth of custom creations tonight.

Even if celebrities went from their 2 p.m. matinees straight to Radio City Music Hall, the 2026 Tony Awards would be a night to remember. The evening started around 3:30 p.m. EST, when Playbill began broadcasting live from the red carpet. Then, the official ceremony will begin on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. EST.

For now, sit back, relax, and enjoy all the 2026 Tony Awards red carpet fashion.