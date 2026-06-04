Jennifer Lopez just reminded me that you can never be wearing too much pink at one time. For the last few weeks, the star has been busy promoting her new romantic comedy, Office Romance, which releases on Netflix on June 5. On Wednesday, she joined the rest of the cast and crew at the film's UK premiere event in London, where she stunned in a two-toned gown from Robert Quinn that featured a turtleneck top half with black sequins and long sleeves along with a neon pink, silk maxi skirt with a brooch-embellished bow. She tripled down on the pink theme by incorporating the color into her manicure and makeup look for the night.

On her hands, Lopez wore a "pink velvet" manicure featuring blush-toned nail polish with a cat eye design courtesy of her manicurist, Tom Bachik. Ernesto Casillas put together Lopez's makeup look for the night, which consisted of a peachy lip color, dark eyeliner on her waterline and upper lash line, lengthening mascara, and pink eyeshadow for a romantic pop of color.

Jennifer Lopez wears pink eyeshadow to the UK premiere of "Office Romance" on June 3. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lately, red carpets have been seeing a big shift as more celebrities opt to swap neutral makeup for more colorful, sultry looks. It's a trend that's been closely followed these last few months by people like Keke Palmer, who wore pink eyeshadow and blush to Billboard's Women in Music event back in April, and Zendaya, who showed up wearing a metallic blue smokey eye at the New York premiere of The Drama earlier this spring. Singer Zara Larsson has also spent the entirety of her Midnight Sun tour wearing vibrant, Y2K-inspired makeup.

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“We’re seeing a real shift from the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic toward more mood board–inspired makeup,” makeup artist and Make Up For Ever educator, Randi Orlinsky , previously told MC about the colorful eye makeup trend. “It’s about creating a full story and experience, from the makeup to the hair , the outfit, and even the vibe of your selfies.”

To recreate Jennifer Lopez's premiere look at home, read ahead to shop everything you'll need.

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