It Was Only Right For Jennifer Lopez's "Pink Velvet" Manicure to Match Her Pink Smokey Eye
A look fit for a lover girl.
Jennifer Lopez just reminded me that you can never be wearing too much pink at one time. For the last few weeks, the star has been busy promoting her new romantic comedy, Office Romance, which releases on Netflix on June 5. On Wednesday, she joined the rest of the cast and crew at the film's UK premiere event in London, where she stunned in a two-toned gown from Robert Quinn that featured a turtleneck top half with black sequins and long sleeves along with a neon pink, silk maxi skirt with a brooch-embellished bow. She tripled down on the pink theme by incorporating the color into her manicure and makeup look for the night.
On her hands, Lopez wore a "pink velvet" manicure featuring blush-toned nail polish with a cat eye design courtesy of her manicurist, Tom Bachik. Ernesto Casillas put together Lopez's makeup look for the night, which consisted of a peachy lip color, dark eyeliner on her waterline and upper lash line, lengthening mascara, and pink eyeshadow for a romantic pop of color.
Lately, red carpets have been seeing a big shift as more celebrities opt to swap neutral makeup for more colorful, sultry looks. It's a trend that's been closely followed these last few months by people like Keke Palmer, who wore pink eyeshadow and blush to Billboard's Women in Music event back in April, and Zendaya, who showed up wearing a metallic blue smokey eye at the New York premiere of The Drama earlier this spring. Singer Zara Larsson has also spent the entirety of her Midnight Sun tour wearing vibrant, Y2K-inspired makeup.
“We’re seeing a real shift from the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic toward more mood board–inspired makeup,” makeup artist and Make Up For Ever educator, Randi Orlinsky, previously told MC about the colorful eye makeup trend. “It’s about creating a full story and experience, from the makeup to the hair, the outfit, and even the vibe of your selfies.”
To recreate Jennifer Lopez's premiere look at home, read ahead to shop everything you'll need.
This palette includes a mix of shimmers and mattes to match whatever type of look you're hoping to create.
This lip stain will add a buildable pop of color to your lips.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.