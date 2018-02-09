Kim Kardashian Admits She Had the Stretch Marks on Her Boobs Removed

Sometimes, it can seem like Kim Kardashian is not human. We mean, based solely on selfies and videos and photos, the 37-year-old seems like a smooth, shiny, blemish-free marble statue, even after having a bunch of babies—which, as any preggo woman knows, is not the easiest on your body.



But, just in case you had any lingering doubts as to whether or not Kim takes full advantage of the technological advances in the field of dermatology…uh, she most definitely does. Because look at her. But also because she admitted to it this week on her app, in which she talks about her post-breastfeeding stretch marks on her breasts.

📸 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 25, 2018 at 9:20am PST

"After breastfeeding North, I wasn’t happy with the stretch marks on my boobs,” she writes. Her solution? Laser treatments to remove the marks. “I had the area Coolbeam lasered by Dr. Ourian. It made SUCH a difference. The Coolbeam lasers are the best for removing scars, stretch marks, and skin imperfections. They treat stretch marks by resurfacing the top layer of skin, which increases collagen regeneration. The best part is that there’s very little pain and downtime!"

Alright, we know this is starting to sound like an ad—which, hey, maybe it is in disguise—but we also know that laser treatments really are effective (when performed by a reputable, board-certified dermatologist or surgeon) at fading stretch marks. “I think Coolbeam can definitely make [the marks] look better,” says Yale dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD. “It causes thermal stimulation of your collagen, which can reduce their appearance.”

Of course, your mileage may vary, but if you’re feeling less than stellar about your body (even though stretch marks are both totally natural, beautiful, and normal), then chat with your dermatologist to see if you’re a candidate for lasers.