Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Texting Selena "Nonstop" in an Effort to Win Her Back

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have split up after ten months of dating (he even unfollowed her friends and family on Instagram), and fans can't help but notice that their breakup coincides with Selena hanging out non-stop with Justin Bieber. AKA her ex-boyfriend.

The pair have been seen at Justin's house, at church, and at breakfast together—but are they dating? Not yet, but possibly soon. Us Weekly reports that Selena is considering getting back together with Bieber, but they're not official as of now. "The ball is in Selena’s court right now," a source says. "She was happy with The Weeknd but Justin always has the biggest piece of her heart. This situation is a heartstring type of thing. She has to figure out what she wants."

Meanwhile, "Justin really wants to get back with Selena," and has been texting her "nonstop" and hanging out with her "whenever he can." People also reports that "Justin is aware Selena’s family is not thrilled they are hanging out. They think he caused Selena a lot of grief. Justin hopes he can prove to them that he has changed."

When it comes to The Weeknd,"Selena insisted that they were just friends and that [he] had nothing to worry about, but she can’t deny that she still loves Justin," Us Weekly's source says. "He had such a big piece of her heart and was such a huge part of her life for so long. She can’t just let him go."

As of now, the relationship is platonic (it *is* possible for exes to be friends, y'all), but “It’s definitely a possibility that they could get back together."