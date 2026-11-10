For Their Latest Date, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Style "Cute Jeans" Two Different Ways

Stovepipe and baggy denim make a cool couple.

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi wore &#039;90s-inspired denim for their date in New York City
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
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The strongest celebrity couples share the same style love language. For Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, it's coordinating in casually cool coats. Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi, on the other hand, show fashion affection with '90s-inspired jeans. On November 8, Jenner and Elordi styled their latest denim, representing both ends of the trendy jeans spectrum: neutral and narrow and dark and oversized, respectively.

After the couple attended Broadway's Paranormal Activity over the weekend, the two joined New York City's street style circuit in date-worthy denim. Staying true to her viral "cute jeans" meme, Jenner wore sky blue, stovepipe-slim jeans with The Row's Frank Jacket in forest green (a color trend Elordi tested on their date in August). From there, nonchalantly chic accessories—including one of her beloved burgundy Chanel bags and chocolate brown boots—channeled her and her boyfriend's penchant for colorblocking.

For her finishing touch, Jenner's sleek sunglasses and leopard-print scarf tied the ensemble together.

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi wore &#039;90s-inspired denim for their date in New York City

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi wore "cute jeans" for their New York date.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Meanwhile, Elordi kept it cool and casual in the dark-wash denim trend, his signature date-night shade. The baggy, indigo-dyed bottoms looked borderline black against a white T-shirt, a light gray hoodie, and a navy blue crossbody bag. The actor's slipper-style, slim-soled Clement Sneakers from The Row stood by his go-to trainer silhouette. (Maison Margiela Sprinter Sneakers and Celine Flat Sneakers are some of his other footwear favorites.)

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi wore &#039;90s-inspired denim for their date in New York City

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

These daytime date looks are, by far, their most laid-back. Six months ago in Tokyo, the supermodel debuted a satin, ivory matching set opposite her boyfriend's blue button-down and dark denim. Fast forward to August in London, and Jenner and Elordi played with primary pops of cobalt blue and green. Then at Paris Fashion Week, they went full Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big mode in a little gray dress and an Oxford shirt and trousers.

With looks that match each other's energy this well, just imagine how iconic their joint red carpet debut will be. In the meantime, copy Jenner's outfit with picks below.

Shop Jeans Inspired by Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.