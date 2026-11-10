Hailey Bieber's New Balances Are Black Friday's Can't-Miss Sneaker Sale

Normally, the New Balance 740s—marked by solid chunky soles, two-tone color combinations, and a breathable mesh base—retail for $115. For a Black Friday practice round, however, Nordstrom discounted the silhouette to $86. That's 25 percent off the original price—and weeks ahead of Black Friday, no less.
So, you could start sporting the 2010s-era New Balances the Hailey Bieber Way (with a classic black hoodie and matching leggings) long before the biggest shopping weekend of the year. (Compared to her on-sale sneakers, coffee with Justin Bieber is a bit harder to come by.)
Bieber's exact "mercury red" color combination hasn't received the Black Friday treatment—and something tells me it won't. The white, gray, and burgundy trainers sold out within days of their street style debut in Nov. 2025, meaning they're as tricky to track down as the Rhode x Alexandra Leclerc collaboration.
But being on backorder isn't a bad thing, because Nordstrom offers the on-sale New Balance sneakers in even more versatile shades, including "sea salt angora" (milky white) and "mushroom driftwood" (taupe and ivory). That said, I'm surprised Bieber hasn't taken the cloudy white color for a spin yet: she's a staunch supporter of the white sneaker renaissance, rotating between the Nike x Comme des Garçons collab and New Balance 530s (which, sadly, aren't on sale).
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.