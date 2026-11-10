Hailey Bieber's New Balances Are Black Friday's Can't-Miss Sneaker Sale

They're under $90, but not for long.

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Hailey Bieber&#039;s New Balance 740 sneakers are discounted for Nordstrom&#039;s early Black Friday Sale
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Last year, 24 hours after Black Friday, Hailey Bieber styled New Balance 740 sneakers. After shoppers learned that the style was on sale, the sporty sneakers sold out in most sizes by Cyber Monday. But now, they're back. Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale declared the Bieber-beloved New Balance trainers a can't-miss deal—again.

Normally, the New Balance 740s—marked by solid chunky soles, two-tone color combinations, and a breathable mesh base—retail for $115. For a Black Friday practice round, however, Nordstrom discounted the silhouette to $86. That's 25 percent off the original price—and weeks ahead of Black Friday, no less.

So, you could start sporting the 2010s-era New Balances the Hailey Bieber Way (with a classic black hoodie and matching leggings) long before the biggest shopping weekend of the year. (Compared to her on-sale sneakers, coffee with Justin Bieber is a bit harder to come by.)

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Hailey Bieber&#039;s New Balance 740 sneakers are discounted for Nordstrom&#039;s early Black Friday Sale

Hailey Bieber's New Balance 740 sneakers are Nordstrom's can't-miss early Black Friday sale.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Bieber's exact "mercury red" color combination hasn't received the Black Friday treatment—and something tells me it won't. The white, gray, and burgundy trainers sold out within days of their street style debut in Nov. 2025, meaning they're as tricky to track down as the Rhode x Alexandra Leclerc collaboration.

But being on backorder isn't a bad thing, because Nordstrom offers the on-sale New Balance sneakers in even more versatile shades, including "sea salt angora" (milky white) and "mushroom driftwood" (taupe and ivory). That said, I'm surprised Bieber hasn't taken the cloudy white color for a spin yet: she's a staunch supporter of the white sneaker renaissance, rotating between the Nike x Comme des Garçons collab and New Balance 530s (which, sadly, aren't on sale).

Bieber's New Balance 740s aren't the only celebrity-tested trainers in Nordstrom's discounted department. Asics Gel-1130 sneakers—endorsed by Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, and Anne Hathaway—are under $75; Bieber's New Balance 9060s are 25 percent off, too.

So, beat the Black Friday crowds and shop some of the most popular pairs from Adidas, Nike, New Balance, and more below.

Shop Celebrity-Beloved Sneakers at Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.