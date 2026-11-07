Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber Agree: These $180 Nike Sneakers Have Serious It-Girl Appeal

Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber started running with the same style crowd years ago, attending Paris Fashion Week fêtes, Met Gala after-parties, and Cannes Film Festival events together. Beyond the celebrity style circuit, they're Pilates buddies, too. Even when Hadid and Bieber exercise at separate studios, they share the same taste in running shoes. Case in point: On November 5, Bieber styled Hadid's go-to $180 Nike sneakers.
The paparazzi spotted Bieber in a surplus of athleisure staples, starting with a neon orange fleece hoodie from Oregon-based brand Gnuhr. Always on board for a cool-girl pop of color (see her cobalt blue coat in late October), she kept the rest of her off-duty outfit black. She styled a thermal-looking, long-sleeve shirt with yoga pants, slim sunglasses, and the Nike Shox TL sneakers, which aren't new to her shoe rack either.
Nike
Nike Shox TL Shoes
Nike debuted the striking basketball sneakers in 2003, but now, the "near-exact replica" features breathable black mesh, flexible columns that connect to spring-style rubber soles, and pops of red on the tongues and heels. The It-shoes are available in an assortment of color trends, including icy blue, bubblegum pink, and shiny silver. Still, Hadid and Bieber prefer the sleek black shade.
Back in February, the Orebella founder sported the same chunky sneakers with black Alo Yoga leggings, a trench coat to match, and statement socks.
When Nike originally released the "recrafted version" of the Shox TL Sneakers in 2019, everyone from Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus to Bieber and Hadid snatched their sizes. Bieber, for one, began her collection with the Comme des Garçons x Nike Shox Sneakers from the Spring 2019 show, complete with branded chains across the toe boxes. Meanwhile, Hadid started styling the Shox TLs in black, brown suede, and stark white shades.
By May 2023, Bieber made waves with an ombré yellow-to-orange take on the Shox TL trend, courtesy of Nike's first collaboration with Martine Rose. Perhaps she'll pull them out of storage this week to celebrate the British-Jamaican designer's new appointment as the creative director of Balenciaga.
While the Nike x Martine Rose sneakers sold out years ago, Bieber's latest Nike Shox TLs are ripe for the shopping, below.
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Shop Nike Shox TL Sneakers Inspired by Bella Hadid
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.