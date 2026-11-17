The supermodel's grand return to the mountainside hotspot set a surprisingly affordable standard for future VIP vacationers. Weeks before a flood of fashion people descend on Aspen, Hadid was spotted in a navy blue, funnel-neck jacket underneath a cropped, faux-fur coat from Mango. Sadly, the $270 outerwear option—complete with oversized lapels and warm-toned shades of brown—already sold out.
From there, flared dark-wash denim continued the indigo color story. Hadid wore the '70s-inspired jeans with cap-toe Chanelballet flats, gold hoop earrings, and sunglasses. Don't miss the chocolate brown Coach bag beneath her jacket's fluff, though.
During her previous trips to Aspen, Hadid saved an entire suitcase for her best It bags. Last year, she packed several vintage styles from Fendi, Valentino, Chanel, and more. With Hadid's Coach Chelsea bag—featuring a familiar branded flap, a slim shoulder strap, and soft, slouchy leather—proudly on display this week, her secondhand purse series appears to be on pause. Or maybe she is saving her leopard-print Fendi Baguette for another slope-side reservation? She stayed true to go-to "maple" brown shade.
The Marie Claire editor-endorsed Chelsea retails for $325, making it one of Hadid's most wallet-friendly Coach finds. While her faithful fans snatched the even more affordable Alter/Ego after she carried it around NYC, her exact Coach Chelsea is still widely available—despite joining her accessory collection six months ago.
In May 2026, Hadid showed off Coach's then-four-month-old Chelsea Bag at the Cannes Film Festival. At the time, one of the New York brand's viral Book Bag Charms personalized the purse. Then, to make the same winter shade more summery, she paired a ruffled ivory blouse with camel-colored pants and leopard-print Jimmy Choo pumps.
Now, short getaways to Aspen aren't Hadid's speed. When she revisits the stylish ski capital, she joins the street style circuit for at least a week. That said, don't be surprised if she unboxes a brand-new Coach bag before another Aspen dinner. While you await Hadid's next après-ski-style bag sighting, treat yourself to the Coach Chelsea in black, chestnut suede, or Bordeaux, below.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.