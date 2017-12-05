Angelina Jolie Says "There Was a Heaviness" in Her Relationship with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways in 2016 after two years of marriage and six children, and—after lengthy custody issues and an FBI investigation—the actress is opening up about their relationship.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Angelina was asked about working with Brad on By the Sea, and says the problems in their relationship were deeply apparent while making the movie.

"We had met working together and we worked together well...I wanted us to do some serious work together...I thought it would be a good way for us to communicate," she said. "In some ways it was, and in some ways we learned some things. But there was a heaviness probably during that situation that carried on and it wasn't because of the film. It was something that we were dealing...things happen for different reasons, and things…why did I write that exact piece? Why did we feel that way when we made it? I'm not sure."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the premiere of By the Sea. Getty

She continued saying, "I'm glad we did that film because we did explore something together. Whatever it was maybe it didn't solve certain things, but we did communicate something that needed to be communicated to each other."



By the Sea came out in 2015 to mixed (and somewhat negative) reviews.