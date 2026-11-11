When the beloved mall brand's new partnership prioritized pieces with a "distinct New York sense of ease," I had a feeling celebrity New Yorkers like Lawrence were the target clientele. By October 2, J.Law corroborated my claim with the Wide-Leg Cotton Chinos in the earthy, "campground green" color. As a La Ligne loyalist since 2023, the 100-percent cotton pair is slightly more structured than her favorite Colby Pants from the New York-based brand. They share the same wide-leg silhouette, though.
When Lawrence wore the Banana Republic x La Ligne bottoms with a semi-sheer shawl, a white tank top, and Archies flip-flops, they retailed for $200. Now, not only are the chinos still available to shop, but they're $120. Meanwhile, the Colby Pants haven't pitched their $325 price tag.
La Ligne's annual Black Friday sale is still weeks away. But right now, the "just because" Banana Republic x La Ligne deal is ripe for shopping. The checkout discount applies to striped sweaters and shirts, holiday party-approved dresses, and seasonal suede designs. Plenty of styles beloved by Marie Claire editors (myself included) are 40 percent off, too.
First up? Fashion editor Lauren Tappan's "English country style" culottes in the same "campground green" shade as Lawrence's full-length find. "Stitched with heavyweight cotton in an earthy olive shade, these cropped bottoms have [winter] written all over them," Tappan said. "I styled the look with a soft Banana Republic cardigan from my closet and layered it over the collection’s Slim Blazer, which offers the perfect amount of shape and structure." But be warned: the culottes are selling fast.
Banana Republic X La Ligne
The Slim Blazer
Banana Republic X La Ligne
The High-Rise Cotton Culotte
Then, there's the Cropped Cotton Cardigan, a creamy white sweater that style director Sara Holzman wears on repeat. "I’m always looking for knits that can do the work of a jacket in early [winter], and this one does," she said. "It’s chunky enough to give an outfit some shape, but the cropped length keeps it from feeling bulky." After adding it to my cart, I can confirm: it's $150, down from $250.
Banana Republic X La Ligne
The Cropped Cotton Cardigan
As for my favorites, I couldn't be happier to see the Banana Republic x La Ligne Cape Trench Coat is still in stock. (I wanted to treat my mom to the "Ganache Brown" trench for Christmas, but feared it would've sold out by now.) The best part? The investment piece is no longer $600, but $360.
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The Cotton Poplin Tunic and the Drapey Pull-On Pant are also on sale, except sizes are scarce. So, follow my lead and snatch the sky blue and chocolate brown workwear staples—for yourself or a loved one—while you still can.
Banana Republic x La Ligne
The Cape Trench Coat
Banana Republic X La Ligne
The Cotton Poplin Tunic
Banana Republic x La Ligne
The Drapey Ponte Pull-On Pant
Much like the Banana Republic x La Ligne collaboration, this 40-percent-off discount is limited-run. It seems the styles will return to their regular prices on Nov. 13. That said, what are you waiting for? Once you add Lawrence's polished pants to your cart, come back and shop a few more sales below.
Shop the On-Sale Banana Republic x La Ligne Collaboration
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.