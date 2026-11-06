King Charles Begged People Not to "Say Bad Things About" Princess Diana, Says Royal Photographer

"You'll lose my friendship..."

Amy Mackelden&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
King Charles and Princess Diana embrace, Charles is wearing a yellow sweater with a shirt underneath and Diana has short blonde hair
(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images/David Levenson/Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Much has been written about King Charles and Princess Diana's marriage and subsequent divorce. Now, a royal photographer is weighing in and sharing some new details about how The King reportedly handled the split.

During an appearance on Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast," royal photographer Arthur Edwards shared his personal insight, having worked with the Royal Family for decades.

"People say to me, 'Well, he never really loved her,'" Edwards—who is currently promoting his new book, Cup of Tea, Arthur?—explained. "Well, that's not true, because I did that five-week tour to Australia, and I promise you they were all over each other."

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Edwards continued, "It was a wonderful tour. But she liked shopping and he liked shooting, and that's the difference, and they didn't agree on those things."

Prince Charles and Princess Diana standing next to each other during a tour of India

"I know that he wrote to all of his friends, saying, 'Do not any of you say bad things about Diana.'"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for how Charles approached the divorce, Edwards suggested that The King "acted with great dignity."

The photographer explained, "I know that he wrote to all of his friends, saying, 'Do not any of you say bad things about Diana. Please don't speak badly of Diana or you'll lose my friendship.' That's what he said to them. One of his friends told me that."

Princess Diana and Prince Charles riding in a carriage on their wedding day

Edwards suggested that The King "acted with great dignity."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Edwards recalled that one of Charles's friend told him "they were queuing up to say things about Diana, but [The King] wouldn't have that, because she was the mother of his children."

Basically, according to Edwards, King Charles attempted to protect Princess Diana from disparaging remarks during their high-profile divorce.

Shop Royal Family Books

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.