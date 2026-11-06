King Charles Begged People Not to "Say Bad Things About" Princess Diana, Says Royal Photographer

During an appearance on Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast," royal photographer Arthur Edwards shared his personal insight, having worked with the Royal Family for decades.
"People say to me, 'Well, he never really loved her,'" Edwards—who is currently promoting his new book, Cup of Tea, Arthur?—explained. "Well, that's not true, because I did that five-week tour to Australia, and I promise you they were all over each other."
Edwards continued, "It was a wonderful tour. But she liked shopping and he liked shooting, and that's the difference, and they didn't agree on those things."
Arthur Edwards
'Cup of Tea, Arthur?: My Extraordinary 50 Years Photographing the Royal Family'
As for how Charles approached the divorce, Edwards suggested that The King "acted with great dignity."
The photographer explained, "I know that he wrote to all of his friends, saying, 'Do not any of you say bad things about Diana. Please don't speak badly of Diana or you'll lose my friendship.' That's what he said to them. One of his friends told me that."
Edwards recalled that one of Charles's friend told him "they were queuing up to say things about Diana, but [The King] wouldn't have that, because she was the mother of his children."
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Basically, according to Edwards, King Charles attempted to protect Princess Diana from disparaging remarks during their high-profile divorce.