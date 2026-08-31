Sarah Ferguson Is “Looking at Her Options” For a Tell-All Interview After Being “Bombarded” With Offers: Report

The former Duchess of York—who lost her title alongside ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten Windsor in October 2025—lived with Andrew at Royal Lodge for nearly 20 years. But after King Charlesevicted the duo, she’s reportedly been staying at the homes of various friends overseas, including her late ex-boyfriend, Paddy McNally.
Ferguson is now said to be renting a property in England’s Home Counties, and a source told the Sunthat the ex-duchess “has been bombarded with requests from all over the world to do sit-down interviews, especially with the big streamers, to tell her side of the story.”
“She is looking at her options,” the insider continued. “For her, it’s more about retaining editorial control rather than making money.”
Ferguson was last seen at a public event in September 2025, when she attended the Duchess of Kent’s funeral with Andrew. Although she attended her granddaughter Athena’s christening in December, the former duchess wasn’t photographed arriving at the after-party. Since then, Sarah flew under the radar until April 2026, when she was spotted at a spa in Austria.
As for a potential TV interview, the Sun reported that it would have to be the perfect fit for Ferguson.
“Sarah has a tight-knit group of friends and is extremely well connected,” a source close to Sarah told the paper. “She would only allow someone she knew well to tell her story.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.