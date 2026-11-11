Princess Kate Wears the Ultimate Countryside Chic Outfit in New Portrait —But You've Actually Seen It Before

Prince William has guest edited the latest issue of Country Life magazine, on sale November 11, and Princess Kate also took part in the special edition. The Princess of Wales opened up about her cancer journey in a rare interview to the media outlet, posing for a new photo showing her enjoying nature—but eagle-eyed fans might have noticed that the picture was not exactly new.
Prince William and Princess Kate often do a family photo shoot in the spring and use the pictures throughout the year for milestones such as the kids’ birthdays and Father’s Day. The princess’s new portrait comes from their 2025 session with photographer Josh Shinner, as featured on their Christmas card last year.
The Princess of Wales wears a very Balmoral-coded outfit in the photo, pairing a Ralph Lauren tweed jacket with a maroon sweater and a white piecrust collar blouse underneath.
In her family’s 2025 Christmas card photo, she’s sitting in the grass behind Prince William and Prince George, with just a hint of her herringbone-print skirt peeking out. In the Country Life portrait you get a better look at the skirt, which is a 2018 design by Emilia Wickstead, per Instagrammer Kate Middleton Styled.
Kate finished off her outfit with her beloved Cartier Trinity hoop earrings and wore her hair down in loose waves as she leaned against a tree in the photo. Even though the photo was taken last year, it aligned perfectly with theme of her interview, which touched on how nature helped her during her cancer recovery.
Kate visited Chase Community Hospital the same day her Country Life interview was released, wearing a gray Bella Freud suit featuring burgundy pinstripes and a maroon Kiltane turtleneck. The Princess of Wales kept the burgundy theme going with coordinating Gianvito Rossi pumps and a Smythson bag as she visited families who are being supported by a project made possible through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.