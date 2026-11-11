Zoë Kravitz Just Gave Hailey Bieber’s Fur-Trimmed Saint Laurent Top a Daring Makeover

When Zoë Kravitz selected a look from Anthony Vaccarello's final Saint Laurent show for the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards, it seems her backless skirt set wasn't the only gilded look in the garment bag she took home. The former creative director loaned his leading muse another Spring 2027 set for the How to Rob a Bank premiere. On November 10, Kravitz walked the red carpet in a crop top and matching pants by Saint Laurent, complete with a wintery, Hailey Bieber-approved design detail.
One week after the CFDA Awards, the actor's Saint Laurent series continued at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York. Ditching method dressing entirely (her character, Reagan, rotates between practical button-downs), Kravitz stole the show in a cropped, brocade-covered top with shortened sleeves and fuzzy, chocolate brown cuffs.
She paired the metallic, shoulder-padded piece with low-rise, paisley-printed pants, which seemed to be dipped in the same liquid gold sheen. Much like the top's crystal-covered collar, the bottoms featured a familiar, camouflaged belt with intricate beadwork.
To finish the fresh-from-the-runway outfit, Kravitz accessorized with metallic gold Saint Laurent sandals and an oval-cut diamond ring and white gold, button-back earrings, both by Jessica McCormack. Rumor has it, the British jewelry designer is behind Kravitz's engagement ring, too. (McCormack was also responsible for Zendaya's signature east-west sparkler.)
Saint Laurent's Spring 2027 collection debuted only six weeks ago—and it's already a red carpet regular. Last month at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala, Rosé arrived in one of the line's asymmetrical black ballgowns.
Two weeks later at the CFDA Awards, the Blackpink singer twinned with Kravitz and Bieber in a trio of glamorous gold looks. The Rhode founder wore a brocade full-coverage bodysuit with a shimmery pencil skirt. Her top's fur-trimmed sleeves were almost identical to Kravitz's latest premiere look.
At this rate, celebrities could showcase the complete Saint Laurent Spring 2027 collection before its official release next year. So, which golden design will Kravitz model next? I'm keeping an eye on the New York street style circuit for another fur-trimmed find. Kravitz knows a sliver of shearling is perfect for this time of year.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.