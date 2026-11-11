Princess Kate Admits She Was Told Her Cancer Recovery "Would Not Be Linear" and Reveals the Place She "Instinctively Wanted to Go" in New Interview

Princess Kate gave a rare interview in the new issue of Country Life, guest edited by Prince William. In the magazine, released November 11, the Princess of Wales opened up about her recovery from cancer, including what she was told by doctors when she was diagnosed in 2024.
The future Queen, who has never disclosed the type of cancer she suffered from, spoke with author Robert Macfarlane—who is renowned for his books about the natural world—about the part nature played in her recovery. She told the writer that being in nature “has allowed me to find a deeper connection to my mind, body and spirit.”
“What I feel really passionate about, having had first-hand experience, is approaching illness and recovery through a whole-person approach,” the princess said. “Yes, serious illness creates a lot of physical challenges, but there is also a deeper part to all of us.”
The Princess of Wales, who announced she was in remission from cancer in January 2025, has previously spoken about how the natural world has helped her heal. She told Macfarlane that being outside helped her, in part, “because nature offers something unique. It doesn’t ask anything of us.”
“It doesn’t judge us or expect us to perform. It simply allows us to be,” she continued. “It really has been my sanctuary and a place I’ve instinctively wanted to go.”
The Princess of Wales didn't get into specifics about her recovery, but revealed that doctors warned her to expect there to be ups and downs.
"I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear," she shared. "There will be good days and bad days, that it will take time. This is the same in nature. It shows us that periods of rest, reflection and renewal are equally as important as moments of growth."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.