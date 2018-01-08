Today's Top Stories
Women Brought Each Other As Dates to the Golden Globes and We Are Here for It

America Ferrera and Natalie Portman are 🔥.

Getty
Jan 8, 2018

The 2018 Golden Globes are about so much more than giving actors and actresses a bunch of prizes. It's about women coming together to take a stand for themselves and each other in the wake of the horrifying sexual assault allegations that broke in 2017. It's about using your voice and platform for the greater good.

It's fitting, then, that so many women in Hollywood went to the show as each other's dates instead of showing up with their significant others as a plus one. And some even showed up with important activists by their side—like Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement. Here's who walked the carpet together.

Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan

Getty

Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd

Getty
Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet

Getty

Jessica Chastain and Isabelle Huppert

Getty
America Ferrera and Natalie Portman

Getty

Michelle Williams and Tarana Burke

Getty

Emma Stone and Billie Jean King

Getty
Susan Sarandon and Rosa Clemente (a community activist)

Getty
Meryl Streep and Ai-jen Poo (director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance)

Getty

Laura Dern and Mónica Ramírez (an activist for Latinas, as well as farmworker and immigrant women)

Getty
Amy Poheler and Saru Jayaraman (who fights to raise wages and labor standards for restaurant workers)

Getty
