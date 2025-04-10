One day, Hollywood's elite may tire of The Row's soft-spoken luxuriousness, but today is not that day. A quick temperature check will reveal that the brand is still going strong, with new A-list supporters emerging almost daily.

Last Thursday, it was Jennifer Lawrence in a four-figure leather coat. Then, on Sunday, Dakota Johnson was spotted wearing a graphic tee from the kid's section. And just yesterday, Emma Stone stepped out dressed a costly 'fit of her own—one that deserves a second look.

On April 9, the Poor Things actor went out for dinner with her best friend and fellow The Row fan, Jennifer Lawrence. She chose to sport Alaïa and Fendi for the occasion, leaving Stone to carry The Row's torch—and she rose magnificently to the challenge.

Stone channeled the brand's aesthetic to a T, debuting an understated look with a panic-inducing price tag. She wore black from head to toe, pairing up The Row's $1,550 Ophelia Sweater with a matching micro mini skirt.

Emma Stone opts for nondescript designer for dinner with Jennifer Lawrence. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Her accessories—a leather tote bag, sheer tights, and fringe Celine loafers—were all from the same color family. This left Stone's camel-colored suede jacket (not unlike the one Selena Gomez wore the day before) to act as the lone color pop of her otherwise monochromatic look.

The two wore basically wearing the same look, but in very different fonts (I'm talking Helvetica vs. Comic Sans). Both wore all-black basics, styled with outsized handbags and a statement jacket in a contrasting color. In terms of footwear, however, they couldn't have chosen more differently. Lawrence sported leopard-spotted flats while Stone wore chunky loafers. Even so, these two friends have mastered the art of couples dressing.