Emma Stone Officially Joins The Row's Army in a $1,550 Sweater and Celine Loafers for Dinner With Jennifer Lawrence
Their A-list gang of loyal fans just got one bigger.
One day, Hollywood's elite may tire of The Row's soft-spoken luxuriousness, but today is not that day. A quick temperature check will reveal that the brand is still going strong, with new A-list supporters emerging almost daily.
Last Thursday, it was Jennifer Lawrence in a four-figure leather coat. Then, on Sunday, Dakota Johnson was spotted wearing a graphic tee from the kid's section. And just yesterday, Emma Stone stepped out dressed a costly 'fit of her own—one that deserves a second look.
On April 9, the Poor Things actor went out for dinner with her best friend and fellow The Row fan, Jennifer Lawrence. She chose to sport Alaïa and Fendi for the occasion, leaving Stone to carry The Row's torch—and she rose magnificently to the challenge.
Stone channeled the brand's aesthetic to a T, debuting an understated look with a panic-inducing price tag. She wore black from head to toe, pairing up The Row's $1,550 Ophelia Sweater with a matching micro mini skirt.
Her accessories—a leather tote bag, sheer tights, and fringe Celine loafers—were all from the same color family. This left Stone's camel-colored suede jacket (not unlike the one Selena Gomez wore the day before) to act as the lone color pop of her otherwise monochromatic look.
The two wore basically wearing the same look, but in very different fonts (I'm talking Helvetica vs. Comic Sans). Both wore all-black basics, styled with outsized handbags and a statement jacket in a contrasting color. In terms of footwear, however, they couldn't have chosen more differently. Lawrence sported leopard-spotted flats while Stone wore chunky loafers. Even so, these two friends have mastered the art of couples dressing.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
