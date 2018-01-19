Today's Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Just Revealed Her Third Child's Name

Hint: It's a very windy city.

Jan 19, 2018
Kim Kardashian has officially revealed her baby girl's name. Meet Chicago West, the most recent addition to the Kardashian-West clan. Kardashian confirmed the name Friday afternoon on her app:

Kardashian, 37, and West, 40, recently welcomed their third child to the world via surrogate. Kardashian has already dubbed a nickname for her little girl calling her "Chi," (pronounced "shy") and it's reported she's named after West's hometown of Chicago. Chi will now be joining her two siblings with similarly original names—North West, 4, and Saint West, 2.

All the smiles for the happy family!

