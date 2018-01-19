Kim Kardashian Just Revealed Her Third Child's Name

Kim Kardashian has officially revealed her baby girl's name. Meet Chicago West, the most recent addition to the Kardashian-West clan. Kardashian confirmed the name Friday afternoon on her app:

Kardashian, 37, and West, 40, recently welcomed their third child to the world via surrogate. Kardashian has already dubbed a nickname for her little girl calling her "Chi," (pronounced "shy") and it's reported she's named after West's hometown of Chicago. Chi will now be joining her two siblings with similarly original names—North West, 4, and Saint West, 2.

I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name 😍😍😍😍 hey Chi (shy) https://t.co/Ikd0ay3DsO — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 19, 2018

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

All the smiles for the happy family!