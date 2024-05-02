Katie Holmes Goes '90s Minimalist in a Slip Dress and Exposed Bra

And she re-wore her new Mary Janes.

Katie Holmes wears a slip dress and exposed bra while walking in New York City
Katie Holmes has been sampling spring street style trends like they're fashion charcuterie. She's tried double denim; she's styled up Birkenstocks; she's even started a sneaker trend with help from a buzzy Nike collaboration. But every runway-inspired marathon deserves a pause in favor of true personal style—and Holmes just got back in touch with her wardrobe roots.

On Wednesday, May 1, Holmes walked around her Manhattan neighborhood in an outfit that could have come from her Dawson's Creek days. It couldn't have been more minimal (for her): a '90s black slip dress with spaghetti straps and an exposed raspberry bra peeking out from underneath her dress.

Katie Holmes walks in downtown New York City wearing a pair of velvet mary janes and a black slip dress with her bra peeking out

Katie Holmes gave her Mary Janes a '90s minimalist spin with a black slip dress, exposed bra, and choker necklace.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Like her past outfits, this slip-dress-and-exposed-bra combination showed off Holmes's relaxed side—and gave onlookers some free style inspiration. Nothing is more nonchalant than a peek of lingerie from beneath a laid-back, flowing dress. All Holmes needed to make it look sidewalk-worthy was a tiny gold choker necklace and dainty sunglasses.

Holmes also hinted that a new accessory has gained repeat-wear status in the same look. On her feet, she had slipped into Vibi Venezia's blueberry Mary Janes—the same pair she wore just days ago. Holmes also carried what looks like her black Saint Laurent tote over her shoulder. (The actress and her stylist, Brie Welch, have yet to confirm exactly which brands landed in her casual outfit.)

Dresses aren't always a common piece in Holmes's style file. Lately, she's let shoe trends shine while pairing them back to easy button-down shirts, crewneck sweaters, and flowing trousers. (Not that those wardrobe basics are plain—see her mule-illustrated top for proof.)

Across the board, Holmes's outfits adopt an off-the-cuff ease that anyone can replicate. And in the case of her slip dress and bra look, she's created a new (but vintage-inspired) minimalist blueprint.

