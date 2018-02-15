Today's Top Stories
This 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Clip Might Explain Why Kendall Jenner Is Skipping Fashion Week

She has yet to walk one show.

While Kendall Jenner has been in New York City for Fashion Week (she helped present Adidas' latest collection), she has yet to walk a show with her supermodel friends Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Kendall is a fashion week favorite, which has fans wondering why she's seemingly skipping out on the runway—but a new clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashian might shed some light on the situation.

In the above scene from Sunday's episode, Kendall calls Kris Jenner mid-anxiety attack, and Kris drops everything to pick her up (best mom ever).

"Kendall struggles from anxiety and I think she has so much going on that she gets herself really worked up," Kris explains in the clip. "Kendall gets the most anxious during fashion weeks and when she's traveling a lot. Milan's coming up and trying to juggle it all is overwhelming."

If Kendall is taking a break from the stress of fashion week, more power to her for putting her own needs first. Though it should be noted that back in 2016, Kendall was absent from shows in Milan, London, and Paris—so this isn't the first time she's opted out.

