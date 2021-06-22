10 Khaki Pants That Deserve to Be Your Go-To Trousers
It's time to embrace the khaki craze.
By Sara Holzman published
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
Once a form of camouflage, the low-maintenance khaki pant has found its place in contemporary wardrobes, taking on modern silhouettes and details that suit a multitude of busy lifestyles. No longer restricted to the quintessential "safari or utilitarian" cuts, khakis can align with just about any kind of personal style, from utterly classic to preppy to outdoorsy. Thanks to their neutral hue, a wide range of khaki tones are perfectly suited for free-spirited summertime prints and light-hearted accessories. Pair a relaxed drawstring style with your favorite tee and sneaker, or slip into a high-rise, wide-leg version styled with a breezy camisole and ballet flats. Next time you instinctively reach for a pair of old jeans, take a chance on a khaki. Ahead, our favorites to chose from.
Alice + Olivia Henry Crop Paperbag Pants
The drawstring closure and pockets make this khaki pant the perfect fashion-meets-function contender.
RED Valentino High-Waisted Pleated Trousers
These classic high-waisted, pleated trousers have a cropped ankle, ideal for showcasing your favorite summer shoes.
Cos Stores Relaxed Chino Pants
Crafted from organic cotton, these relaxed fit pants pair with casual-wear and office attire.
DSquared Khaki Pants
Accomplish a perfectly polished look in these high-waisted khakis. Style them belted and tucked into a crisp white or blue button-down.
J.Crew Slouchy Chino Pants
Modeled after J.Crew's popular boyfriend silhouette, these slightly slouchy khakis are the comfy trouser alternative to a played-out pair of leggings or sweatpants.
A.P.C. Box Pleat Straight Leg Trousers
These classic khaki trousers have a subtle sewn-in belt that will help showcase your favorite top.
Mother Denim Patch Pocket Khaki Pants
This high-waisted cargo pant khaki version is made of soft, stretch-infused denim so you won't dread putting them on.
Victoria Victoria Beckham High-Rise Cotton-Chino Flared Pants
Look effortlessly chic in these wide-leg khakis. Pair them with a heeled loafer and a shrunken jacket or lightweight cardigan.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
Stormi Webster Saved Grandma Kris Jenner From Having to Talk About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
A mini PR expert.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's New Year Photo Shows They're a "Fun, Flirty Duo," Body Language Expert Says
Sooo cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Expected To Return To The U.K. This Spring
It will be the first family visit in more than two years.
By Julie Tremaine
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Spring Dresses for Every Budget and Occasion
Treat yourself to the best.
By Julia Marzovilla