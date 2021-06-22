10 Khaki Pants That Deserve to Be Your Go-To Trousers

It's time to embrace the khaki craze.

khaki trousers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sara Holzman

By published

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

Once a form of camouflage, the low-maintenance khaki pant has found its place in contemporary wardrobes, taking on modern silhouettes and details that suit a multitude of busy lifestyles. No longer restricted to the quintessential "safari or utilitarian" cuts, khakis can align with just about any kind of personal style, from utterly classic to preppy to outdoorsy. Thanks to their neutral hue, a wide range of khaki tones are perfectly suited for free-spirited summertime prints and light-hearted accessories. Pair a relaxed drawstring style with your favorite tee and sneaker, or slip into a high-rise, wide-leg version styled with a breezy camisole and ballet flats. Next time you instinctively reach for a pair of old jeans, take a chance on a khaki. Ahead, our favorites to chose from.

Alice + Olivia Henry Crop Paperbag Pants

The drawstring closure and pockets make this khaki pant the perfect fashion-meets-function contender.

RED Valentino High-Waisted Pleated Trousers

These classic high-waisted, pleated trousers have a cropped ankle, ideal for showcasing your favorite summer shoes.

MANGO Linen Pants

Stay cool, yet pulled-together with these pants made from 100 percent linen.

Cos Stores Relaxed Chino Pants

Crafted from organic cotton, these relaxed fit pants pair with casual-wear and office attire.

DSquared Khaki Pants

Accomplish a perfectly polished look in these high-waisted khakis. Style them belted and tucked into a crisp white or blue button-down.

J.Crew Slouchy Chino Pants

Modeled after J.Crew's popular boyfriend silhouette, these slightly slouchy khakis are the comfy trouser alternative to a played-out pair of leggings or sweatpants.

A.P.C. Box Pleat Straight Leg Trousers

These classic khaki trousers have a subtle sewn-in belt that will help showcase your favorite top.

Mother Denim Patch Pocket Khaki Pants

This high-waisted cargo pant khaki version is made of soft, stretch-infused denim so you won't dread putting them on.

Victoria Victoria Beckham High-Rise Cotton-Chino Flared Pants

Look effortlessly chic in these wide-leg khakis. Pair them with a heeled loafer and a shrunken jacket or lightweight cardigan.

Everlane The Utility Barrel Pant

Details like strategically placed patch pockets and contrast stitching keep these khakis unique, yet versatile.

Sara Holzman
Sara Holzman

Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.