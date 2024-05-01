Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling, and Hannah Waddingham all looked insanely good at The Fall Guy premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
All three stars of the movie opted for a solid-color outfit, and all three stunned—separately and together.
Blunt showed up in a sequined, orange, one-shoulder, cutout gown paired with woven metallic heeled sandals, bold gold bangles, and a matching ring. She wore her shoulder-length blonde hair down and waved, and went for a minimal makeup look.
Gosling, as for him, wore a beautifully tailored mint green suit paired with a matching button-up shirt, worn slightly open, and white brogues. I believe this is the same suit he wore to the 2022 premiere of The Gray Man, a Gucci number.
Last but not least, Waddingham—a good friend of Prince William's—channeled Princess Kate in a sky blue tailored pantsuit with a double breasted blazer and flared pants by Alex Perry, as reported by @WeltonWears on Twitter.
The Ted Lasso star paired the suit with matching pointed-toe Louboutins and Shaun Leane hook earrings.
The Fall Guy comes out in theaters nationwide on Friday, May 3. It tells the story of a stunt man (Gosling) who is sent out to find the star of a movie, who has disappeared. It looks delightfully fun and silly.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Will King Charles and Prince Harry Get to Connect When Harry Is in the U.K. Next Week? The Jury’s Still Out
Some say yes, and some say the King’s “busy” schedule may prevent a visit from happening.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
When Princess Charlotte Was Given a Crown on the Set of ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ Her Little Brother Prince Louis Demanded One, Too
“So we had to go and find him a little crown.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The Real 'Baby Reindeer' Stalker Has Come Forward and Is Considering Taking Legal Action
A woman has alleged that she's the inspiration behind the character Martha in the hit Netflix series.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Emily Blunt's Cuyana Tote Is Already an Editor Must-Have
It's a workwear staple.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Emily Blunt Copy-Pasted Lenny Kravitz's Backless Jumpsuit to Twin on Purpose
And we don't blame her one bit!
By India Roby Published
-
Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt Kept Barbenheimer Alive With Matching Governors Awards Outfits
Literally seeing double.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published