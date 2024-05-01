Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling, and Hannah Waddingham all looked insanely good at The Fall Guy premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

All three stars of the movie opted for a solid-color outfit, and all three stunned—separately and together.

Blunt showed up in a sequined, orange, one-shoulder, cutout gown paired with woven metallic heeled sandals, bold gold bangles, and a matching ring. She wore her shoulder-length blonde hair down and waved, and went for a minimal makeup look.

Emily Blunt wears a sequined orange gown to The Fall Guy premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gosling, as for him, wore a beautifully tailored mint green suit paired with a matching button-up shirt, worn slightly open, and white brogues. I believe this is the same suit he wore to the 2022 premiere of The Gray Man, a Gucci number.

Ryan Gosling wears a mint suit to The Fall Guy premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last but not least, Waddingham—a good friend of Prince William's—channeled Princess Kate in a sky blue tailored pantsuit with a double breasted blazer and flared pants by Alex Perry, as reported by @WeltonWears on Twitter.

Hannah Waddingham wears an Alex Perry blue pantsuit to The Fall Guy premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Waddingham wears Christian Louboutin pumps to The Fall Guy premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ted Lasso star paired the suit with matching pointed-toe Louboutins and Shaun Leane hook earrings.

The Fall Guy comes out in theaters nationwide on Friday, May 3. It tells the story of a stunt man (Gosling) who is sent out to find the star of a movie, who has disappeared. It looks delightfully fun and silly.