Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling, and Hannah Waddingham Have Red-Carpet Glam Down to a Fine Art

These solid-color looks are next level.

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling at The Fall Guy Premiere
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling, and Hannah Waddingham all looked insanely good at The Fall Guy premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

All three stars of the movie opted for a solid-color outfit, and all three stunned—separately and together.

Blunt showed up in a sequined, orange, one-shoulder, cutout gown paired with woven metallic heeled sandals, bold gold bangles, and a matching ring. She wore her shoulder-length blonde hair down and waved, and went for a minimal makeup look.

Emily Blunt attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "The Fall Guy" at Dolby Theatre on April 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Emily Blunt wears a sequined orange gown to The Fall Guy premiere.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gosling, as for him, wore a beautifully tailored mint green suit paired with a matching button-up shirt, worn slightly open, and white brogues. I believe this is the same suit he wore to the 2022 premiere of The Gray Man, a Gucci number.

Ryan Gosling attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "The Fall Guy" at Dolby Theatre on April 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Ryan Gosling wears a mint suit to The Fall Guy premiere.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last but not least, Waddingham—a good friend of Prince William's—channeled Princess Kate in a sky blue tailored pantsuit with a double breasted blazer and flared pants by Alex Perry, as reported by @WeltonWears on Twitter.

Hannah Waddingham attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "The Fall Guy" at Dolby Theatre on April 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Hannah Waddingham wears an Alex Perry blue pantsuit to The Fall Guy premiere.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Waddingham attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "The Fall Guy" at Dolby Theatre on April 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Hannah Waddingham wears Christian Louboutin pumps to The Fall Guy premiere.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ted Lasso star paired the suit with matching pointed-toe Louboutins and Shaun Leane hook earrings.

Christian Louboutin Sporty Kate Leather Pumps
Christian Louboutin Sporty Kate Leather Pumps

Shaun Leane Hook Size 2 Earrings
Shaun Leane Hook Size 2 Earrings

The Fall Guy comes out in theaters nationwide on Friday, May 3. It tells the story of a stunt man (Gosling) who is sent out to find the star of a movie, who has disappeared. It looks delightfully fun and silly.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸