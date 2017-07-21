Breaking News!

Prince George Going on a Helicopter Ride Is What Pure Joy Looks Like

No one has ever been more excited.

Getty

Prince George, who turns four years old tomorrow, got to hang out in a helicopter today and he could barely contain his excitement.

While Prince George has looked totally over everything else on the royal tour of Poland and Germany, once he realized there were helicopters involved at the royal family's tour of Hamburg airport he pretty much lost it.

At first, he was his usually sleepy self.

Getty

But then he realized he was going to hang out in a helicopter.

Getty

Let's take a closer look at that face.

Getty
Zero. Chill.

Getty

Name one thing that brings you this much joy. Just try, we dare you.

Getty

Sadly, photographers did not capture his reaction to wearing this helmet. We bet it was even cuter, tbh.

Getty

Charlotte on the other hand? Totally over it.

Getty

