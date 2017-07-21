Prince George Going on a Helicopter Ride Is What Pure Joy Looks Like

Prince George, who turns four years old tomorrow, got to hang out in a helicopter today and he could barely contain his excitement.

While Prince George has looked totally over everything else on the royal tour of Poland and Germany, once he realized there were helicopters involved at the royal family's tour of Hamburg airport he pretty much lost it.

At first, he was his usually sleepy self.

But then he realized he was going to hang out in a helicopter.

Let's take a closer look at that face.

Zero. Chill.

Name one thing that brings you this much joy. Just try, we dare you.

Sadly, photographers did not capture his reaction to wearing this helmet. We bet it was even cuter, tbh.

Charlotte on the other hand? Totally over it.

