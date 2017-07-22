The Game of Thrones panel at Comic-Con on Friday was full of surprises. As well as revealing several spoilers about Season 7, the show's very own Theon Greyjoy brought along a very special guest, which he carried like a baby out on to the stage. Basically, Alfie Allen's puppy was the real star of the Game of Thrones panel at Comic-Con. Fight me.

Getty FilmMagic

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

According to Popsugar, Allen told the crowd of around 6,500 Game of Thrones fans, "Her name is Abby, by the way." Needless to say, Abby has already caused quite a stir on social media, and it's easy to see why.

Good morning ComicCon'17 A post shared by alfieallen (@alfieeallen) on Jul 21, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

Most Popular

With so much excitement surrounding the current season of Game of Thrones, the actors don't need gimmicks to keep their fans interested. However, Allen's puppy was just too cute to ignore, and the actor definitely knows it.

Getty

Getty

Comic-Con is sure to provide us with many more surprise guests as the weekend continues, but Abby is most likely the cutest.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.