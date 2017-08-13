Chrissy Teigen Enjoyed Movie Night With Baby Luna, John Legend, and Their Dog Puddy

Chrissy Teigen's family photos are always adorable, and her snaps from this weekend are no exception. In a series of Instagram posts and Snapchat Stories, Teigen gave us an insight into what family time in the Teigen-Legend household is like, and it does not disappoint.

First of all, Luna's facial expressions are super cute.

saturday A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 12, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

The family dog, Puddy, wasn't going to miss out on any family fun. And Teigen was quick to point out that her own book was on the coffee table, which is pretty brilliant.

And if your heart hasn't already melted, then Teigen's photo of her husband Legend with their dog will destroy you, because she calls them, "My bears."

Her "bears" are both adorable, as is baby Luna.

