Chrissy Teigen Has Had Three Boob Jobs and Isn’t Afraid to Talk About It

There's an increasing trend of celebrities openly discussing the plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures they've had done, like when Selena Gomez revealed she's had Botox, and how Kylie Jenner has discussed her filler work.
Chrissy Teigen is the latest to join this movement, as she admitted to having had three boob jobs.
All good things come in threes, I guess?
The model appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and played a game called "The Lies Have It" with Below Deck alum Kate Chastain.
The game involved swapping lies, but Teigen didn't quite understand the rules and revealed a secret instead.
That secret?
"I’ve had my boobs done three times,” Teigen said before admitting, "I don’t even understand this game.”
She later expanded on this later and said, “I feel like the boob job thing is never going to come back around and now no one’s going to know," and specified, "I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out. I don’t like them out."
We love that she is embracing her truth and unafraid to admit it, as this is nothing to be ashamed of!
So we're all definitely wondering: what did these three boob jobs entail?
Well, Teigen first revealed that she had breast implants in March 2020, explaining that she got this done at the age of 20. Teigen made her modeling debut in the 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
"It was more for a swimsuit thing," she said. "I thought if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."
"I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now,” she told Glamour UK. “If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift."
Teigen shares four children with husband John Legend: Wren, Miles, Esti, and Luna. She's said that she thinks this will definitely be it for them.
Having children has led her to feel more hesitant about such surgical procedures, and she said, "I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every 10 years. But when you have kids, you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'"
A month later, Teigen announced that she would be getting her breast implants removed.
She explained this decision, saying "They've been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!”
"So don’t worry about me! All good," Teigen added. "I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat. ❤️"
Teigen's friends made sure to celebrate this moment and threw her a party, complete with a delightful cake. The cake was decorated with a tombstone and a pair of frosting boobs, with the text, "RIP 2006-2020."
Apparently, people didn't believe she had removed her breast implants, so Teigen fearlessly shared a surgery pic to prove it. Honestly, this woman is iconic.
A post shared by chrissy teigen
A photo posted by chrissyteigen on
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
