Chrissy Teigen Is Ushering in the New Shirtless Trend

We've seen a lot of celebrities hop on the pantless trend in recent months—think everyone from Hailey Bieber to Emma Corrin, Selena Gomez, and a whole lot more.
Chrissy Teigen herself is no stranger to the pantless look, but the former model is always one step ahead of fashion trends, and now she's bringing us—drumroll, please—the shirtless look.
What does this entail, exactly? Well, with the shirtless trend, a bra or bralette is all you need as a top, perhaps paired with a blazer for an elegant contrast.
It's turning underwear into outerwear, and despite the cold temperatures, it's heating up this winter.
Teigen paired her black bra with a sleek gold and black blazer over blue jeans with a studded detail along the kneecaps. She elevated her look with dangly earrings longer than her top and a sleek black manicure.
Another fan of the shirtless trend is singer and actress Reneé Rapp, who wore a bikini top with a matching black jacket and black trousers to perform on Saturday Night Live last weekend.
I have no doubt we'll be seeing more celebs adopt this shirtless look this season now that pantless is no longer edgy and is starting to become a bit overdone.
Where was Teigen going in this casual yet chic look?
She was headed to play the role of Lisa Vanderpump in the latest edition of "Radio Andy Theatre." At this recurring event hosted by Andy Cohen, various celebrities gather to perform joke-y live readings of actual Bravo reality show episodes. This week's live read will cover the infamous Scandoval episode of Vanderpump Rules, ahead of the new season premiere next week.
Teigen proudly flaunted her script as the final accessory to her shirtless look.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
