Chrissy Teigen Found Her Latest Wardrobe Malfunction Hilarious

Chrissy Teigen seems to live a life full of hilarious antics, so I don't think anyone was too surprised when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala this past weekend.

At one point during the event, the star's—stunning—gown split in the back, where the zipper was, leaving a very large gaping hole that definitely was not part of the original design.

Thankfully, Teigen thought this was more amusing than anything else, and posed for a photo that showed off exactly what went wrong.

Posting this picture to Instagram Stories, the model captioned it, "Oh lol."

(Image credit: Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen / Instagram)

Prior to this mishap, this gown was a gorgeous black full-length creation with a high leg slit, and strapless but for a row of large sparkly flowers that created a strap and sash effect. Teigen also carried a golden clutch by Jeffrey Levinson, and accessorized with diamond earrings by Zydo Italy.

The cookbook author was styled by Alana Van Deraa, with hair by Irinel de León and makeup by Kristine Studden.

During the gala, Teigen hung out with a ton of fellow celebs and moms, including Salma Hayek, Olivia Wilde, Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant, and Jessica Alba.

(Image credit: Getty)

The glamorous annual event raises millions of dollars for Baby2Baby, an organization which works to support children and families living in poverty, including those still reeling from the pandemic, inflation, and recent natural disasters.

Teigen attended as mom to four little ones: Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 10 months, and Wren, five months.

The TV personality and her husband John Legend surprised fans when they announced that they had welcomed Wren in June via surrogate, just months after Teigen gave birth to little Esti. She explained at the time of her youngest's birth that she had always dreamed of having four children.