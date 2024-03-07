Chrissy Teigen loves a pantless look. She's worn the no-pants trend twice in the past few months: first for her husband John Legend's birthday and later for the 2024 Grammy Awards. Most recently, she opted to forgo pants yet again in a gown that's the pinnacle of lingerie dressing.
Last night, Teigen attended the Green Carpet Fashion Awards wearing a semi-sheer gown from Saint Laurent's FW22 RTW collection. The black slip dress featured a diamond-shaped sheer panel on the bodice, leading into an entirely sheer skirt.
Teigen was dressed by her go-to stylist Alana Van Deraa, who paired the gown with a diamond lariat necklace and a simple black clutch. For glam, the 38-year-old model went in a glowy direction, complete with rosy cheeks and a nude lip.
John Legend walked the carpet alongside Teigen, wearing a dapper black pinstripe suit for the occasion.
The Green Carpet Fashion Awards, which unites the fashion and entertainment worlds to celebrate change-makers, was led this year by GCFA Founder Livia Firth and a number of other co-chairs including Zendaya, Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett, and more.
Zendaya attended the awards ceremony—following her Dune press tour fashion whirlwind—in another look styled by Law Roach. For the evening, Roach dressed Zendaya in an archival Old-Hollywood fringe gown from Roberto Cavalli's SS11 RTW collection.
Back to Teigen's semi-sheer moment. The look notably follows a slew of other naked dresses seen last week at Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show. Stars like Olivia Wilde and Zoë Kravitz attended the event with revealing fabrics in tow.
It seems as though naked dressing isn't slowing down soon. With another major red carpet around the corner at the 2024 Oscars, perhaps a few more skin-bearing moments will ensue.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
