Chrissy Goes Casual For Her Date Night With John Legend

John Legend is known for writing swoon-worthy songs, and we have no doubt that his date night skills are just as romantic. Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, were spotted on a couple's night out at Uchi restaurant in West Hollywood. Their four kids weren't invited this time!
The couple were holding hands and seemed as loved up as when they married over 10 years ago.
Legend was clad in all-black, with a leather jacket to top it all off. Teigen was similarly dressed in monochrome colors, with an oversized white shirt tucked into a pair of black and white checked leggings. However the leggings are slightly out of character for her, as they could very easily resemble one of the many pajama sets she has been photographed in as well.
However, PJs or leggings, they look extremely comfortable, and perfect for hosting a post-Japanese food belly!
Teigen took the look from casual/nightwear to glamorous with a pair of black heels and a black fluffy clutch.
The real question is whether they intentionally match their outfits, or if we're looking at the official return of monochrome fashion.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
