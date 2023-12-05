Chrissy Goes Casual For Her Date Night With John Legend

John Legend is known for writing swoon-worthy songs, and we have no doubt that his date night skills are just as romantic. Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, were spotted on a couple's night out at Uchi restaurant in West Hollywood. Their four kids weren't invited this time!

The couple were holding hands and seemed as loved up as when they married over 10 years ago.

Legend was clad in all-black, with a leather jacket to top it all off. Teigen was similarly dressed in monochrome colors, with an oversized white shirt tucked into a pair of black and white checked leggings. However the leggings are slightly out of character for her, as they could very easily resemble one of the many pajama sets she has been photographed in as well.

However, PJs or leggings, they look extremely comfortable, and perfect for hosting a post-Japanese food belly!

Teigen took the look from casual/nightwear to glamorous with a pair of black heels and a black fluffy clutch.

The real question is whether they intentionally match their outfits, or if we're looking at the official return of monochrome fashion.