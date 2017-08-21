Watching 'GOT' Creators Swoon Over Jon and Daenerys While Ignoring the Whole Incest Thing Is Hilarious

The Game of Thrones creators dedicated a solid portion of their post-show interview to how hard they ship Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, and it would have been sweet...if it weren't for the fact that these two are 100 percent related. To put it bluntly, Jon is Dany's nephew. A fact that executive producers D.B. Weiss and David Benioff seem to have completely forgotten about.

"It's a big moment for her in terms of the way she feels about him," Weiss says in the video below, while Benioff adds, "I don't think either one of them really knew exactly how powerful their feelings were towards each other until these moments. Just the notion of falling for someone, that involves weakness. It's not something a queen does. But she feels that happening, and he feels it happening for her."

Oh, and Weiss also mused: "It's kind of hard for her at that point I think not to look at this guy and realize that this is not like the other boys."

Cute/guess this confirms that Dany and Jon are 100 percent end game. But um...literally...THEY. ARE. RELATED.

