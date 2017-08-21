Taylor Swift's New Song Is Called "Timeless" and She's Promoting It with a Snake

The new era of Taylor Swift is HERE, so please cancel all your plans and pray for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. According to Genius, Swift's new song is called "Timeless"—and not only has it been registered under her name, but a website is "coming soon."

FINALLY!!!!!



According to Genius, Taylor Swift's new single is called "Timeless".

A website with the name was created. #TS6 pic.twitter.com/rLdGFqnedG — TS6 (@TaylorSwiftN0W) August 21, 2017

Swift first indicated that she was making her triumphant return by shutting down all forms of social media. She then dropped some cryptic code on the backend of her website, and has since emerged with what appears to be a snake (or perhaps dragon?) tail video—a clear reference to the fact that everyone spent the better part of 2016 spamming her with the snake emoji.

In the words of this random Swift fan on Twitter:

my names alyssia and i stan a shady ass qUEEN thats coming to slay everyone who dissed her in the past two years, watch out bitches. #TS6 — alyssia 👀 (@swiftsnaake) August 21, 2017

Stay tuned for more updates.

