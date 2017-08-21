Taylor Swift's New Song Is Called "Timeless" and She's Promoting It with a Snake
The era of TS6 is officially upon us.
The new era of Taylor Swift is HERE, so please cancel all your plans and pray for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. According to Genius, Swift's new song is called "Timeless"—and not only has it been registered under her name, but a website is "coming soon."
Swift first indicated that she was making her triumphant return by shutting down all forms of social media. She then dropped some cryptic code on the backend of her website, and has since emerged with what appears to be a snake (or perhaps dragon?) tail video—a clear reference to the fact that everyone spent the better part of 2016 spamming her with the snake emoji.
In the words of this random Swift fan on Twitter:
Stay tuned for more updates.
