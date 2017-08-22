George and Amal Clooney Just Gave $1 Million to Fight Hate Groups

George and Amal Clooney are well-known for their philanthropy and advocacy on important issues. From Amal's successful international law career to George's work with human rights in Sudan through the Not On Our Watch project, the Clooneys have made a serious effort to create positive change around the world. Now, in light of the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which left dozens injured, the Clooney Foundation for Justice has decided to continue their fight at home in the United States.

Thanks to a $1 million grant from the Clooney Foundation, the Southern Poverty Law Center is furthering its work to take down hate groups across the United States. "Amal and I wanted to add our voice—and financial assistance—to the ongoing fight for equality," George said in a statement, per the SPLC grant announcement. "There are no two sides to bigotry and hate."

According to its website, Clooney Foundation for Justice, which was recently established in late 2016, works to assist marginalized groups worldwide. They are doing so by focusing efforts in courtrooms, classrooms, and inside the community.

"We are proud to support the Southern Poverty Law Center in its efforts to prevent violent extremism in the United States," George and Amal said in the grant announcement. "What happened in Charlottesville, and what is happening in communities across our country, demands our collective engagement to stand up to hate."

Even before the donation, the SPLC has also won past court cases against 10 major white supremacist organizations, as well as 50 individuals who led these organizations or participated in related acts of violence, according to their statement. But they say their work is far from done.

"Like George and Amal Clooney, we were shocked by the size, ugliness, and ferocity of the white supremacist gathering in Charlottesville," SPLC President Richard Cohen said in the grant announcement. "It was a reflection of just how much Trump's incendiary campaign and presidency has energized the radical right. We are deeply grateful to the Clooney Foundation for standing with us at this critical moment in our country's fight against hate."

