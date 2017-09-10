Reese Witherspoon Celebrated Daughter Ava's 18th Birthday With the Sweetest Message

Breaking News!

Houston Native Hilary Duff on Hurricane Relief
Ava looks just like her mom in these photos.

Reese Witherspoon wished Ava a Happy 18th Birthday
Instagram+reesewitherspoon

It's hard to believe that Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava is now 18 years old. The Hollywood star celebrated the momentous occasion with two Instagram posts, and it's unbelievable just how much Ava looks like her mom in these photos:

#18

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

While the recent photo of Ava is simply captioned, "#18," Witherspoon's other post features a longer message to her daughter:

Alongside the throwback photo of a much younger Ava, Witherspoon writes: "Happy 18th Birthday to my sweet girl @avaphillippe ! 🎂Your kindness, grace, intelligence and humor never cease to amaze me. I love you and your HUGE ❤️ and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom. 😊#proudmom #18."

Ava looks so much like her famous mom, the resemblance is uncanny. Plus, Witherspoon's tribute to her daughter is totally sweet, and proves just how much the actor loves and values her family.

