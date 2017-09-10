Reese Witherspoon Celebrated Daughter Ava's 18th Birthday With the Sweetest Message

It's hard to believe that Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava is now 18 years old. The Hollywood star celebrated the momentous occasion with two Instagram posts, and it's unbelievable just how much Ava looks like her mom in these photos:

#18 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

While the recent photo of Ava is simply captioned, "#18," Witherspoon's other post features a longer message to her daughter:

Happy 18th Birthday to my sweet girl @avaphillippe ! 🎂Your kindness, grace, intelligence and humor never cease to amaze me. I love you and your HUGE ❤️ and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom. 😊#proudmom #18 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Sep 9, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Most Popular

Alongside the throwback photo of a much younger Ava, Witherspoon writes: "Happy 18th Birthday to my sweet girl @avaphillippe ! 🎂Your kindness, grace, intelligence and humor never cease to amaze me. I love you and your HUGE ❤️ and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom. 😊#proudmom #18."

Ava looks so much like her famous mom, the resemblance is uncanny. Plus, Witherspoon's tribute to her daughter is totally sweet, and proves just how much the actor loves and values her family.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.