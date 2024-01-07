Both Reese Witherspoon and Heidi Klum Took Their Lookalike Kids to Separate Events in L.A. Last Night

It was apparently bring your kid to work day on the red carpet last night, as Heidi Klum’s doppelganger daughter Leni Klum coordinated with her mom in glittering gowns at the 2024 HEAVEN gala in L.A., while in another part of town Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike son Deacon Phillippe coordinated in suit jackets at the 2024 Vanity Fair pre-Golden Globes party.

Heidi and Leni stepped out in shimmering strapless neckline dresses with sequins on the red carpet at The Art of Elysium’s 25th Anniversary HEAVEN Gala, where they posed in couture for the one night only art installation at the Wiltern Theater. Heidi wore a glittering strapless Monique Lhuillier dress that mixed pale pink fabric that functioned as a second skin adorned with a gold floral design on the double tulle fabric, which she paired with strappy gold Aquazzura heels; Leni wore a sparkling bright red Marmar Halim gown, matching floral choker, and Santoni shoes. Like her mom before her, Leni is also a model; she has walked for Dolce & Gabbana, graced the covers of Vogue Germany and Glamour Germany, and launched a line of workout clothes called About You, The Daily Mail reports. While Heidi and Leni’s gowns were similar and certainly complemented each other, they weren’t too matchy-matchy—coordinated, but not kitschy. Heidi’s red nails tied it all together with Leni’s red dress.

Leni is the eldest of Heidi’s four kids with ex-husband Seal, which also include Henry, Johan, and Lou. Also in attendance at last night’s event at the Wiltern included Bella Thorne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jason Segel, and Christina Hendricks, among others.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon and her son Phillippe wore coordinated suit jackets at the Chateau Marmont, where they attended the 2024 Vanity Fair pre-Golden Globes party. Phillippe wore a classic navy suit while his mom stunned in a red couture midi dress, red velvet heels, and a bright red lip; she covered up in an oversized black blazer. The black on Witherspoon’s blazer coordinated well with the black piping on Phillippe’s lapels.

Phillippe is Witherspoon’s middle child; she is also mom to daughter Ava and younger son Tennessee (she shares Ava and Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee with ex-husband Jim Toth). And, in addition to the mother-son duo, other celebrities turned up at Vanity Fair’s party last night, including Nicolas Cage, Helen Mirren, Kathryn Hahn, and Tobey Maguire.