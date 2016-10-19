Kate Hudson Is Also Very Into Girl Time, Except Her Girls Are Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner

Like you, Kate Hudson loves spending time with her girls. Unlike you, Kate Hudson's girls have an Oscar and a few Golden Globes between them.

"It's the importance of girlfriends" she said at the God's Love We Deliver charity event Monday. "Guys don't really talk that much, you know what I mean? They like to hang out, and that's important too. But women, we need to talk it out, and my girlfriends have been one of my strongest foundations of support."

Practicing what she preached a few days earlier, our October cover girl was seen cavorting with pals Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Ali Larter, and Halle Berry at a Tiffany event.

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) A photo posted by on

Yep, just like us. HA.

