Reese Witherspoon and Her Lookalike Daughter Ava Philippe Sat Front Row at Fendi

This Paris Fashion Week is turning out to be a family affair. First we saw Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster having a stylish Mommy & Me moment at Valentino. Then Rihanna and A$AP Rocky proved their love was couture, and brought their sons RZA and Riot to Paris.

Now Reese Witherspoon and her clone daughter Ava Philippe are the latest to show that fashionable genes don't just mean denim.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forget sisters; these two could be identical twins!

The mother daughter duo were front row at today's Fendi Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 runway. Despite their similar features, the two were dressed very differently.

Witherspoon opted for a black mock turtleneck minidress, with long sleeves and a pleated skirt. It's a far cry from her Elle Woods days.

She paired this classic LBD with a red handbag and black sling-back heels. Her accessories were simple, and she wore black oversized sunglasses — it's giving Jackie Kennedy energy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Philippe, the twenty-four-year-old also wore a turtleneck, but in the form of a yellow top tucked into a taupe leather miniskirt.

She layered this under a simple grey trenchcoat, paired with a baby blue handbag and white heels.

Philippe also brought out shades for the City of Lights (and paparazzi) but went for a trendy small oval-shaped style.

She looks just as comfortable as her famous mom in front of the cameras, if not even more.

(Image credit: Getty Images)