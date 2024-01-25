Reese Witherspoon and Her Lookalike Daughter Ava Philippe Sat Front Row at Fendi

This Paris Fashion Week is turning out to be a family affair. First we saw Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster having a stylish Mommy & Me moment at Valentino. Then Rihanna and A$AP Rocky proved their love was couture, and brought their sons RZA and Riot to Paris.
Now Reese Witherspoon and her
clone daughter Ava Philippe are the latest to show that fashionable genes don't just mean denim.
Forget sisters; these two could be identical twins!
The mother daughter duo were front row at today's Fendi Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 runway. Despite their similar features, the two were dressed very differently.
Witherspoon opted for a black mock turtleneck minidress, with long sleeves and a pleated skirt. It's a far cry from her Elle Woods days.
She paired this classic LBD with a red handbag and black sling-back heels. Her accessories were simple, and she wore black oversized sunglasses — it's giving Jackie Kennedy energy.
As for Philippe, the twenty-four-year-old also wore a turtleneck, but in the form of a yellow top tucked into a taupe leather miniskirt.
She layered this under a simple grey trenchcoat, paired with a baby blue handbag and white heels.
Philippe also brought out shades for the City of Lights (and paparazzi) but went for a trendy small oval-shaped style.
She looks just as comfortable as her famous mom in front of the cameras, if not even more.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Rihanna's Blonde Lob Is All You Need to See Today
Chop chop!
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Is Pregnant!
Her daughter will be a Gemini, she revealed to Vogue.
By Jenny Hollander
-
Jason Kelce Was Meant to Be on His ”Best Behavior” Meeting Taylor Swift, but She Still ”Absolutely Loved” Him
Travis Kelce spills all.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Reese Witherspoon Won’t Back Down When It Comes to Her Decision to Eat Snow
“You only live once.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Both Reese Witherspoon and Heidi Klum Took Their Lookalike Kids to Separate Events in L.A. Last Night
Both got the memo it was evidently “bring your kid to work day” on the red carpet.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
There Will Be a Screen Adaptation Based On Britney Spears’ Memoir—and Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Reese Witherspoon Are Apparently Fighting For the Rights to It
Despite a battle between the crème de la crème, one A-list producer passed on the opportunity.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jennifer Garner Praises Reese Witherspoon for Helping Her During a “Very Public, Very Hard Moment” in Her Life
To cope, the two turned to dance—and Witherspoon broke her foot in the process.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Reese Witherspoon Vulnerably Shares That She Fell Apart and “Broke” a Year Ago: “I Cried and Cried”
“I started to realize that isn’t going to work for me.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Mindy Kaling on Why ‘Legally Blonde 3’ is “Taking Some Time”
“People feel so passionately about this.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Reese Witherspoon Divulges She’s Not a Member of the Billionaire’s Club—Yet
“That’s enormously flattering,” the actress said of rumors her net worth had reached the milestone.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Miley Cyrus and Mom Tish Posed for a Twinning Pic, And I Honestly Can't Tell Them Apart
I'm not exaggerating, for once.
By Iris Goldsztajn