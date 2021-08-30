Reese Witherspoon and Her Kids Look So Alike in Sweet New Family Pic

Much ink has been spilled about how alike Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look, but Ava's brother Deacon also bears a striking resemblance to the two women.

In a new Instagram photo, Witherspoon posed with her two kids from her marriage with Ryan Phillippe (she also has a son with husband Jim Toth), showing off their very similar features. In the pic, Ava and Deacon are dressed casually, while their mom wears a black blouse with puffy sleeves and gold jewelry. She captioned the sweet photo, "Gosh, I’m lucky to be their mom." Aww.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As much as Witherspoon loves being the young Phillippes' mom, she also recently posted an Instagram video that made her look pretty enthusiastic about having them out of her hair for a while. In the video, the actress dances around her house in yellow loungewear, a giant grin plastered on her face, pouring coffee and eating cake. She captioned it, "When the kids go back to school and you have the house to yourself…" I don't have kids, but I still find this incredibly relatable—and so did Awkwafina, Tory Burch, Ava DuVernay and Diane Keaton, judging by the comments.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Witherspoon also shared some vacation pics taken with Ava and Deacon over the last few weeks, proving that, all kidding aside, they all totally cherish their family time together.

Meanwhile over on her own Instagram, Ava Philippe posted a fun pic of herself posing in a green fishnet top against a sparkly backdrop, with the caption, "@jadensanders_ needs to stop hyping me up !!"

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io