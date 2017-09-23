Kris Jenner Just Issued a *Very* Cryptic Response to the Kylie Pregnancy Rumors

Unless you've been in a temporary coma for the last 24 hours, you probably already know that rumor has it that Kylie Jenner is pregnant.

While neither Kylie nor the rumored child's rumored father, Travis Scott, have addressed the story directly, several outlets have reported that "unnamed sources" close to the family have confirmed the news. We have to take that like we take any story confirmed only by unnamed sources—which is to say, with a grain of salt.

Now, a member of the Kardashian clan has opened up about the rumor...kind of. At Milan Fashion Week, Kris Jenner, momager extraordinaire, gave The Cut a very cryptic quote about the whole situation.

"Something happens every single day," Kris said. "You never know what is going to break at any moment."

She also noted that Kylie hasn't confirmed anything, but stopped short of saying anything that actually denied the rumors directly. These ladies know how to work a news cycle.

