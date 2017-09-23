Predicting the Inevitable Kylie Cosmetics Baby Collection

The news that Kylie Jenner might be pregnant with Travis Scott's baby has sent the internet into meltdown. While the news is yet to be confirmed by the Kardashian clan, rumors are mounting that Kris Jenner's youngest daughter is due to give birth early in 2018.

In August this year, Kylie's company, Kylie Cosmetics, was called a "billion dollar baby" by WWD, which is certainly apt if the current news turns out to be true. So, in the wake of Kylie Jenner's potential baby news, it's time to imagine the sweet moment in 2018 when the make-up mogul drops her limited edition Baby Collection.

2017's Birthday Collection may have been pink-themed for a reason, and perhaps Jenner was hinting at the identity of her new baby (she's reported to be expecting a baby girl)? Here are just a few ludicrous predictions about the Baby Collection, from a not-so-secret admirer of Kylie Cosmetics.

Bubble, Penelope and Mink 💜 #SeptemberMattes Available now! A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

1. Matte Lip Kits

Rattle (pale pink taupe), Pacifier (creamy violet), and Blanket (vibrant peach) are introduced as limited edition lip kits.

2. Loose Powder Highlighters

The Baby Collection features two new highlighters: the Ultra Pregnancy Glow (a sparkling bronze), and the Morning Sickness Glow (a sheer silvery green).

3. Limited Edition Baby Bottle Posie K

Much like the Birthday Collection's Bedazzled Candy K, the Baby Collection features the award-winning Posie K in the shape of a mini baby bottle. Bedazzled, of course.

Penelope Matte Launches This Friday at 3pm pst 🎀🌙 A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Sep 13, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

4. The Up All Night Palette

A bit like the Birthday Collection's I Want It All palette, the Up All Night palette features new Kyshadows, blush, and highlighter. Kyshadow shades include Baby Lotion (deep soft pink), Born After Midnight (deep ocean blue), Twenty Eighteen (shimmering platinum), and Baby Daddy (light sparkling taupe). The palette's blush is called New Crib (shocking indigo) and its highlighter is New Birthday (a blue-pink confetti mix).

5. Lip Gloss

The Baby Collection includes three new lip gloss singles: Milf (a deep cerise), Night Nurse (strong navy blue), and Stroller (glittering orange).

Glamour Super Glitter Gloss Available Now! #vacationedition A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Sep 4, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

For now, we'll all have to wait patiently to find out if Kylie is in fact pregnant. If she is, it's likely that her life will continue to inspire her make-up line, which is totally fine with her fans.

